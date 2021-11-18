The enemy within

18 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Leo Kapembe
Africa! With so much abundance and resources, yet so much suffering. How many years will it take to “clean up the house”?
The “poverty line” is overwhelming, the crime and abuse rate is high, the only jobs we have are as security officers, securing the building from other securities when they knock off.
Come to Namibia, you will find young beautiful girls as security.
I come to a standstill, asking myself hard questions. I took 6 years off from my business and my acting career to learn and observe in order to find answer to those hard questions.
Being an African of Namibian decent or any other decent, is it really our fault that we are in this state?
We always point fingers and blame the white man or any political campaign. We point at apartheid. I think we need to point the finger where it belongs: To ourselves. We are the enemy within. Yes, us the BLACK people.
During my business dealings – some that worked, some that did not – I was privilege to cross paths with so many different people from different walks of life, different countries and different cultural beliefs. Italian, Jewish, Afrikaner, Zulu, Xhosa, French, English, Nigerian, people from Zim, Asians. My God, is there a person I have never met in this world?
My observation and my comparison came to this conclusion: Why are some cultures “successful” and others not?
It’s the mindset and set up of a community. The old African proverb (it takes a village to raise a child) and let’s not forget that we are defined by your surroundings.
Why Jewish people and other communities are successful in monetary terms, is merely because of the strength and unity of their community. It has nothing to do with the skin colour or cultural heritage; it’s the unity and the willingness to support each other’s skills. And their community identifies the different skills within a group, weather arts, science, politics, law, sport, all the gifts are there to be put to use and strengthen the community, and the community is there to assist whatever it takes.
As the scripture goes, all things keep the unity. If there is dispute among you, evil is at the surface – ready to enter and tear as apart.
My little conclusion: The problem with the black community and its poverty does not come from the lack of resources; it comes from the dysfunction and the ongoing dispute among our community.
“The evil within.” The infighting of the family tears us apart.
In the wise words of my teacher: If one thing does not work, try to emulate something that works from other groups. Throw away what is infected.
Are we willing to do that to adapt to a new way of doing things for the betterment of our community? That is the question.
Ubuntu no longer exists.
The gifs of the children to bless the community no longer exist, so the child exits to other communities making other communities prosperous. Where ever the infant is safe, that’s where he or she create shelters.
Most successful people come from supportive family and community.
So I repeat: The poverty within the blacks is the enemy within (the evil inside our self has laid eggs) to the point of destroying the village. Let’s stop blaming white people for supporting each other.
The enemy is within, not without.
* Leo Kapembe is an actor/comedian/entrepreneur.

