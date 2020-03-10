The failure of a system

10 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] The intentional death of any person is always harrowing, but when the deceased is a childand it happened at the hand of his caregivers, people start asking questions.
The six-part Netflix docuseries, The trials of Gabriel Fernandez, tells one such story. Eight year old Gabriel was left by his mother in the hospital when he was only three days old. His uncle and his partner claimed him and raised him for his first couple of years, before he was sent to go live with his grandparents. By the time Gabriel was 7, he lived with his mother, Pearl, for the first time since his birth.
Eight months later, he was dead.
The series looks into not only the abuse and torture of a child, but also at a failing system, where social workers didn’t “see” the massive red flags that were in front of them. Except for Pearl and her boyfriend standing trial for the murder and abuse of young Gabriel, four social workers were also charged with child endangerment.
The abuse the young boy had to endure can upset sensitive viewers and some images are shocking to say the least. But it tells an important story of finger pointing and no one really admitting their fault in Gabriel’s death. It also takes a closer look at welfare workers who are in over their heads and about how one boy had to pay the ultimate price.
WE give this series 4.5 out of 5.

