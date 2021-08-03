The Future of Facebook

Will the oldest surviving social media platform remain relevant?

03 August 2021 | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it go the way of MySpace and MxIt?
Kyle Oosthuizen, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Robot, a leading provider of socially powered messaging solutions, doesn’t believe it will. “Because of Facebook’s development power, it’ll never fall behind other platforms. It is also catering to a changing audience and has changed with that audience.”
He explains that when Facebook first launched, it was catering to the age group that is now using TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. “Now Facebook’s original audience is 30 plus, and the platform provides value to this market through features such as Marketplace, groups, albums. Other platforms either lack this functionality or, if they do offer it, it is inferior.”
But what will happen to Facebook when this generation is no longer around, will it expire with them?
Oosthuizen says that if Facebook isn’t clever, it will always run that risk, but if it continues to keep up with trends and introduce new functionality like Live Audio Rooms – and do it well – it will be able to compete with other platforms. “Facebook will also need to focus on what it is already good at to remain relevant.”

Dominating digital space
For brands wondering whether to have a presence on the platform, he reassures them that Facebook will dominate the digital ad space for quite a while. “One of the main reasons is that it is the easiest platform to advertise on – you can activate Facebook ads and at the click of a button extend that to Instagram. Globally, Facebook has 2.85 billion monthly active users, so it’s one of the most cost-effective platforms since it has such a massive audience to target. Other platforms’ user numbers are more limited, so it’s more costly to target those users. Facebook gives you economy of scale in a competitive marketplace.”
The COO suggests that brands combine their presence on Facebook with other social media platforms to harness what each is best for and to reach relevant audiences, but warns them not to try a one-size-fits-all approach. “Rather play to each platform’s strength. For instance, if you want to target a younger audience, create a filter or interactive functionality for Instagram; if you are an SME, run a WhatsApp Business account with a chatbot connected to it; if you want to do a live event, stream it across Twitter and TikTok; and if you have a lot of information that you want to share with users, there’s always Facebook Pages.”
He notes that, with Facebook Messenger being the second most used messaging app in the world after WhatsApp, brands should be exploring it for conversational commerce - the trend of interacting with businesses through messaging and chat apps. “Currently, there are over 300 000 Facebook Messenger chatbots which shows the demand for and volume of activity on this platform within a platform. Best of all you can use it for everything from games and quizzes, to commerce.
“Looking to the future, I believe that if Facebook understands and stays true to its audience it will continue to remain relevant,” Oosthuizen concludes.

Similar News

 

Training the hybrid mind

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Windows PC Users: Here’s what you need to do...

1 month - 30 June 2021 | Technology

Matthew SternWindows PC users are at the forefront of many risks in the desktop computer world.Seeing as they make up the majority this is of...

Why personalisation is essential in social media engagement

1 month - 27 June 2021 | Technology

With the Covid-19 crisis forcing more digital communication, social media adoption has accelerated. In fact, social media followers have grown by an average of more...

Namibians continue to recycle e-waste

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Technology

Namibia continues to recycle old and obsolete electronics, also known as e-waste. 2020 saw many businesses close down, cease operations and reduce output due to...

Front-row seats reveal exceptional cosmic explosion

1 month - 08 June 2021 | Technology

Scientists have gained the best view yet of the brightest explosions in the universe, thanks to the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) at the Gamsberg,...

New tech programme launched

2 months ago - 01 June 2021 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] to 200 digital kits will be awarded to eligible youth after successful completion of theTech2Startup programme.The programme is a two-week blended programme...

Social media influencers sought

2 months ago - 23 May 2021 | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320...

Collaboration is key

2 months ago - 14 May 2021 | Technology

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on young women to collaborate to reach wider audience and build stronger portfolios for...

ATU, Ericsson expand Africa’s ICT space

3 months ago - 23 April 2021 | Technology

Namibia joined 45 other African countries and telecommunications stakeholders to launch the first set of African Telecommunications Union (ATU) spectrum recommendations that focus on transforming...

Communications Act needs amendment – CRAN

4 months ago - 30 March 2021 | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

Latest News

Family’s future in court’s hands

18 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

The Future of Facebook

23 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

23 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

23 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

23 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

23 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Load More