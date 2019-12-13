The gift of change

13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation.
According to local personal trainer, Jessica Grimbeeck of Jessy’s Wellness Warriors, change now can kick-start and renew your mind to maintain healthy choices throughout the festive season and the year ahead.
“You should give gifts to yourself in an effort to make these changes,” she proposes. The first gift is time. You need time to plan your changes and what works for you. Although we avoid routine to make a change in habits you have to do it deliberately to change how you think and planning helps. “Plan activities to keep you busy to avoid boredom, which leads to snacking.”
Time is valuable so while others might not embrace your timing for a lifestyle change instead of feasting with them, spend time doing things together that keep you active and connected. “Be inspired. Listen to motivation talks, your favourite tunes that bring you hope as all these help to stay focused.”
According to Jessica, it is important to remember that food doesn’t control you, your mind does and it should rather be kept occupied and focused on the good things.
“Get enough sleep. If you are tired, sleep. Don’t eat your tiredness. In trying to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle, enough sleep is crucial,” she says.
Jessica concludes, saying that although you might find yourself having to defend your healthy choices, remember it is a gift to yourself that only you can give to yourself and feel the rewards of it come January.

