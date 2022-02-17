The high cost of free education
Currently the universal tuition allowance for pre-primary and primary pupils is N$200 per child per year and N$300 per year for secondary school learners. This must be used for everything, from teaching to cleaning supplies and repairs. Before increasing student numbers and dwindling resources, it was N$400 and N$500 respectively.
In the current financial year, it cost the ministry N$152.3 million. For stationery, N$100 per year is budgeted for each pre-primary and primary school learner and N$150 for secondary pupils. A total of N$51.3 million has been made available to schools for this this year.
Nghipondoka said in the National Assembly (NA) that her ministry was convinced that the introduction of tuition grants would not replace the moral obligation and responsibilities of parents and guardians to their school-going children.
“Parents and guardians are still free to contribute, even if it is voluntary,” she said. However, the minister warned principals that free education is a government policy and that no Namibian child may be excluded in any way because parents are unable to make a contribution.
She appealed to regional directorates to purchase and distribute stationery in a timely manner and to ensure that it was used up before parents were asked for contributions.
Nghipondoka emphasised that no learner may be refused progress to the next grade or placement in a school due to non-payment of voluntary contributions.
While acknowledging the “current fiscal climate”, she urged school governing bodies and parents to reach a mutual agreement on how to ensure quality education for children.
Referring to the earlier implementation of the School Development Fund (SDF), Nghipondoka says it appears to be in conflict with the constitutional provision of free education. As a result, a study was conducted in 2010 which showed that payments to an SDF were an obstacle for many learners in access to education. Children whose parents could not pay were sent home, while pupils who were aware of their unfavourable socio-economic circumstances often stayed away from school or simply did not enrol.
To avoid this, the ministry introduced access to fee-free education at primary level in 2013. This means that all pupils must attend school, even if the parents cannot make a contribution.
“Free education means that the ministry provides for the employment of qualified teachers, infrastructure in the form of classrooms, water and sanitation facilities, support materials for the implementation of the curriculum, as well as to provide for pupils with special educational needs,” said Nghipondoka.
Other large-scale cost drivers are hostels, catering, the school nutritional program, support for hostels, as well as the national senior secondary certificate examinations.