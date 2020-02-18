The magic of the trees

18 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel “Every one of you should be wizards and guardians and act as protectors because trees are magic.”
This was the message by Prof Judith Hall of the Phoenix Project at the Cardiff University in Wales.
Together with her team, they handed over 14 trees to the Cimbebasia Primary School on Tuesday.
“I will help you grow a forest,” she said, pledging to hand over trees for every student currently in school over the next couple of years. Currently there are 833 students in the school.
According to her, trees provide oxygen and shade and play an important role in mitigating climate change.
The message was affirmed by Prof Frank Kavishe, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Development at the University of Namibia (UNAM). According to him, the world is concerned about climate change and this includes Namibia. “We are also experiencing the effects of climate change with long periods of droughts followed by heavy floods,” he said.
“We need to plant trees in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide,” Kavishe said.
Principle Alida van Niekerk was thankful for the trees, saying “our environment is important to us, not only locally but globally. Planting the trees together symbolizes our co-operation between our school and the Phoenix Project,” she said.
The Phoenix Project is a partnership between Cardiff University and UNAM, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to reduce poverty, promote health and support sustainable environmental development.
According to an article on the Cardiff University website, they have improved the quality of life of the people of Namibia and Wales, UK through shared learning over the past four years. Up to 2022, they will focus on education and research that will have a major impact for UNAM and Namibia as a whole by developing the leadership skills of nurses, engineering a state of the art research and innovation process, reducing the number of young people dying on the roads, producing a Library and Information Service fit for a developed nation and a global player, supporting sustainable access to water in Namibia.

Similar News

 

Vat jou goed en trek Kanime

18th of February 10:40 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het ’n petisie opgestel vir die onmiddellike afdanking van die dorp se uitvoerende hoof asook die hoof van die tegniese...

Klein meneer bederf groot op Valentynsdag

4 days ago - 13 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die dag van die liefde mag dalk eers môre wees, maar een seuntjie het reeds vandag sy skoolmaats met ’n spesiale geskenk bederf.Klein...

Thousands of residents owe the City

5 days ago - 12 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel More than 60 000 clients owe the City of Windhoek (CoW) close to N$1 billion in outstanding debts, which includes residents and businesses....

Schools in the dark

6 days ago - 12 February 2020 | Local News

Electricity and water supply has been suspended due to non-payment at over a dozen schools in Windhoek.The cut-off resulted in some schools sending pupils home...

Gee terug tydens Lydenstyd

6 days ago - 12 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Woensdag is die eerste dag van die Lydenstyd wat die 40 dae voor Paasfees inhuldig, en Namibiërs word aangemoedig om in hierdie tyd...

Not only residents in CoW debt

6 days ago - 11 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Two weeks after announcing that residents have outstanding debts of close to N$1 billion, it transpired that this amount is not only owed...

Nuwe hoop vir Rehoboth

1 week ago - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het Sondag saamgestaan tydens die stigting en eerste vergadering van ’n nuwe onafhanklike bestuursvereniging. Volgens die stigter, Rudi van Wyk,...

Gestremde seun droom groot

1 week ago - 10 February 2020 | Local News

Die 9-jarige Peter Nsamba is soos enige ander seuntjie van sy ouderdom, besig om ’n prentjie te teken.Maar hy teken ‘n bietjie anders. Met die...

Robbery in broad daylight

1 week ago - 10 February 2020 | Local News

A total of N$30 000 in cash was stolen during an armed robbery that took place in Suiderhof last weekTuesday. The victim withdrew cash at...

Hierdie hande van hoop

1 week ago - 07 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Dit kan met enigiemand gebeur. Eendag het jy ’n vaste inkomste, ’n dak oor jou kop en die volgende week weet jy nie...

Latest News

Vat jou goed en trek...

18th of February 10:40 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth het ’n petisie opgestel vir die onmiddellike afdanking van die dorp se uitvoerende hoof asook die hoof van die tegniese...

Residents build their own...

23 minutes ago | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

11 hours ago | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

11 hours ago | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Safety online, offline and all...

11 hours ago | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Awards for banking excellence

17 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business...

Hope defies all odds

19 hours ago | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

20 hours ago | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Booklet for law enforcement officials

21 hours ago | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

Load More