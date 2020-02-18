The magic of the trees

Students on the LRC, representatives of UNAM and the Cardiff University during the handover of the trees. Photo: Yolanda Nel

Yolanda Nel “Every one of you should be wizards and guardians and act as protectors because trees are magic.”

This was the message by Prof Judith Hall of the Phoenix Project at the Cardiff University in Wales.

Together with her team, they handed over 14 trees to the Cimbebasia Primary School on Tuesday.

“I will help you grow a forest,” she said, pledging to hand over trees for every student currently in school over the next couple of years. Currently there are 833 students in the school.

According to her, trees provide oxygen and shade and play an important role in mitigating climate change.

The message was affirmed by Prof Frank Kavishe, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Development at the University of Namibia (UNAM). According to him, the world is concerned about climate change and this includes Namibia. “We are also experiencing the effects of climate change with long periods of droughts followed by heavy floods,” he said.

“We need to plant trees in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide,” Kavishe said.

Principle Alida van Niekerk was thankful for the trees, saying “our environment is important to us, not only locally but globally. Planting the trees together symbolizes our co-operation between our school and the Phoenix Project,” she said.

The Phoenix Project is a partnership between Cardiff University and UNAM, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to reduce poverty, promote health and support sustainable environmental development.

According to an article on the Cardiff University website, they have improved the quality of life of the people of Namibia and Wales, UK through shared learning over the past four years. Up to 2022, they will focus on education and research that will have a major impact for UNAM and Namibia as a whole by developing the leadership skills of nurses, engineering a state of the art research and innovation process, reducing the number of young people dying on the roads, producing a Library and Information Service fit for a developed nation and a global player, supporting sustainable access to water in Namibia.



