The Moirai – Namibians performers standing against GBV

26 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Gender-based violence (GBV) has made the headlines again, with the #shutitdown movement. People from all walks of life are protesting against the fact that no one feel safes anymore.
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) – a Namibian trust aimed at creating social awareness using the arts – has warned that lockdown, job losses and frustration will lead to increased violence.
NOW is the time to reverse the trend. It is time to stand up and work together towards creating a better Namibia for all.
In this light, OYO launches on its new clip, The Moirai on its social media platforms on Wednesday (28 October). This was made possible thanks to financial support from the German embassy in Namibia.
Dr Phillipe Talavera, who directed and choreographed the piece, says that The Moirai is a piece they created some years ago. “Sadly, years later, it is still relevant. For this piece we invited OYO dancers, past and present, to work alongside dancers and actors. We were lucky that many agreed to join us and stand up with us against GBV,” he says.
In the clip, actors from OYO’s latest film Kapana, such as Simon Hanga (a policeman), Felicity Celento (the counsellor), Foreversun Haiduwah (clerk of court) and Lukas Paulus (magistrate) along with well-known dancers Monray Garoeb, NSimba Faycal, Justina Andreas, Sydney Farao, West Uarije and Santos Mentos, feature.
The clip follows the journey of a young woman (El Juanita Philander) in an abusive relationship (Desmond Kamerika) until that critical moment when she has to take a decision. She knows at that point that she has two choices: staying and probably dying, or leaving. That point is materialised by the arrival of the Moirai, the Greek Goddesses of Fate.
“It was important for us to unite dancers and actors around this theme, to add our voices to the #shutitdown movement doing what we do best: perform. We hope many people will watch the clip and enjoy it and we hope it will further the discussion around the need to end violence in Namibia. Nobody should feel threatened or scared any longer,” Talavera says.
Shot in different locations around Windhoek, the clip is 15 minutes long and will premiere on OYO’s Facebook page (OYOtrust) on Wednesday 28 October morning, free of charge.

