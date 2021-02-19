The numbers don't lie

Gender-based violence on the increase?

19 February 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected]

Namibian magistrate’s courts registered more than 6 300 domestic violence applications over the past three years, in addition to over 5 000 interim protection orders and more than 2 600 final protection orders.
In 2018, 1 938 survivors turned to the magistrate’s courts for help, and in 2019 just over 2 000 survivors approached the courts. Last year, a total of 2 370 domestic applications were registered.
It is unclear how the numbers reflect on Namibia's epidemic of gender-based and domestic violence.
“We do not have enough information to analyse the trends accurately. Is domestic violence increasing, or are people who suffer domestic violence becoming more willing to reach out for assistance? It is difficult to know which of these scenarios might be leading to high case numbers,” Dianne Hubbard of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) said.
James Itana of the Regain Trust says in his view these numbers are a sign that more survivors are reaching out and seeking help, but warned that these numbers are “still just the tip of the iceberg”.
He underlined that access to services for survivors is still “a major obstacle that we are battling within Namibia, especially amongst our marginalised and rural communities”.

Violent society
While Namibia’s GBV problem is widely recognised and government frequently pronounces new awareness campaigns, Hubbard points out that analysis of trends on the issue is sorely lacking in Namibia. “Many other countries undertake victim surveys to try and figure out how many crimes have actually been committed during a specific period to compare this with the number of reports made to police for that crime during the same period.”
She warned that Namibia still has a long way to go “to resolve not just GBV but the generally high levels of violence including violence between males and reckless actions that lead to injury (such as reckless driving).”
She pointed out that attitudes towards violence of any form contribute to the problem in Namibia. “So many people bemoan the levels of GBV but still believe that beating children is a useful form of discipline, when in fact we should be teaching our children that there are non-violent ways of resolving problems, that they must always show respect for other persons and that all persons of any sex or age have an equal right to be treated with dignity.”
Earlier this month, the judiciary announced that magistrate’s courts in 2018 granted 1 520 interim protection orders, 1 693 in 2019 and 1 835 in 2020. This totalled more than 5 000 interim protection orders.
In contrast, a total of 2 601 final protection orders were granted over the same three years.
Hubbard notes this is a “very important” difference that should be investigated. “Did the interim order solve the problem, or was the victim intimated not to return to court make the order final?”

Services, services, services
Itana and Hubbard stressed the need for more services to survivors.
“We have made great strides as a country to strengthen the provision of these services but a lot remains to be done. Services are still not readily available and accessible and in some instances or some parts of the country these services do not exist at all,” Itana said.
He warned that services are not only there to protect survivors, but to hold perpetrators accountable and to assist survivors to heal and move on with their lives.
“In instances where the survivor may have been economically dependent on the perpetrator, efforts should be made to economically empower survivors. Not empowering survivors can increase their continued risk and vulnerability towards GBV in the future.”
Practical assistance, access to shelter and grants that boost financial security are crucial tools to help women leave abusive relationships, Hubbards said.
Moreover, she emphasised the need for divorce reform to make leaving marriages easier.

Similar News

 

Police guilty of beating woman

3 weeks ago - 27 January 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] high court judge awarded N$10 000 to a woman after he found that she was beaten in the face by a police...

Four smart online shopping tips for 2021

1 month - 11 January 2021 | Crime

Matthew Stern 2020 was a strange year with the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The upside of the pandemic was that more people turned to online...

Don’t let bad guys get rich with your money!

2 months ago - 30 November 2020 | Crime

Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday discounts and holiday sales often offer wonderful products at reduced rates – filling up our inboxes and social media feeds,...

Stand up and say ‘enough!’

2 months ago - 26 November 2020 | Crime

Enough! That’s what we say, today and every day, to all forms of violence against women and girls. Enough to domestic violence. Enough to rape....

Cyber Security competition held online

3 months ago - 23 November 2020 | Crime

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition (NNCSC) will be held online on 4 December under the theme Trust but verify.Last year, the Digital Forensics...

Police warn of car scammers

4 months ago - 28 September 2020 | Crime

NamPol has again warned members of the public about a syndicated seen on social media advertising second-hand vehicles for between N$15 000 and N$20 000...

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

5 months ago - 09 September 2020 | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

No StartUp ‘facilitation’ fees - MITSMED

5 months ago - 08 September 2020 | Crime

The ministry of industrialisation and trade (MITSMED) has warned that unscrupulous individuals are soliciting funds from the public in an illicit manner to facilitate the...

Con man sues government for N$5 million

5 months ago - 08 September 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Hardap prison inmate and South African citizen convicted on multiple charges of fraud has filed a N$5 million lawsuit against various authorities...

Immunity dismissed by Supreme Court

6 months ago - 20 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] police officer who was granted immunity last year from further prosecution on corruption and blackmail charges dating back nine years, saw that...

Latest News

Boost for Hep E

3 hours ago | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s...

Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

5 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has...

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

5 hours ago | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

Good news for first-time home...

5 hours ago | Life Style

Record low interest rates have pushed a steady stream of first-time buyers into the property market, either moving from rental properties or simply leaving their...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

Non-teaching posts frozen

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Access to courts enhanced

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab tabled the Magistrates’ Courts Amendment Bill in a bid to, among others, increase the monetary jurisdictions of magistrate’s courts last weekDausab...

Tura Magic steps up their...

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre...

Retire comfortably

1 day - 22 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ignatius ManyandoWhen you reach 60 the last thing you want to worry about is your retirement. However, to have a restful, secure and...

Load More