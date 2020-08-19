The politics of bandwidth, skills, futurists and realists

Relevance is in the eye of the beholder

19 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld

Even though the global mobile phone penetration is over 95%, we still need to understand what connects people, and what they are connected to.
Covid-19 is hitting government revenues hard everywhere. Johannes !Gawxab, the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, said that we can only transform by becoming more competitive. Joining the ‘online party’ is now a matter of must, not when.
But how?
The gig economy is a new global buzz word for job creation. But what about this instils value, discipline, transfers skills (a profession), and why did we not pursue this digital journey prior to Covid-19?
In the process of digital transformation, a country with a high Gini-coefficient remains vulnerable towards enlarging the access-divide. A crime wave has flooded the internet. Stay-at-home does not always bear good fruits. Covid-19 has also had a noticeable impact on school performance scores across all grades.
On 17 August Bill Gates said that “when it comes to the fight against poverty, the virus could wipe out a decade of gains. Deaths from malaria and HIV will rise. Lower agricultural productivity will see hunger spread and education rates fall”.
Do consumers have mere access to a cell phone for interactivity, extensive usage, or for innovative contributions?

Digital divide
A digital divide is any uneven distribution in the access to, use of, or impact of information and communications technologies (ICT) between any number of distinct groups, which can be defined based on social, geographical, or geopolitical criteria, or otherwise. The term was first coined by Lloyd Morrisett when he was president of the Markle Foundation (Hoffman, et al., 2001).
Trying to avoid directing (on demand) the “new normal”, we should be asking questions about the tolerated “weird” parts of digital transformation.
A booming industry is revolutionizing our lives, some might love it, others won’t. Are we dumbing it down a bit (Tik Tok, series binging, excessive whatever) to survive with this unprecedented change in engagement? Has Covid-19 stolen some of our appetite to excel, or transformed us to become more competitive (big businesses, for sure).
Now more than ever, we are communicating on every other platform to be heard. But what are we listening to? What has become the important survival skills we are now testing for implementation? Do we have trust in our political leadership and decision-making processes whilst some are “working” from home? The amount of reports on corruption and inequality are too many to untangle from the ongoing economic crisis. But we’re smiling through our teeth.

Relevancy
Being relevant does not only mean consistency, but it also demands an awareness of the communications gap due to the skills gap we have in Namibia.
Assuming we are reaching northern Namibia by boosting Facebook posts in the region, we have not asked whether we are relevant, or whether we will be heard. First the need awareness, then the demand (offering) will follow.
What are Namibians asking for most across media?
Jobs. Education. Mentorship. Financing.
We are selling to a large percentage of our population that are depressed (high suicide rates), hungry, jobless, and indifferent. You cannot see the brand’s reflection (nor political party) on a vapored mirror. Only by opening the windows will you allow the temperature to change, and the mirror to clear, and only then will the use of the mirror become relevant again.
We hear good stories about sponsorships, partnerships, renovations, foundations, green schemes, stimulus packages, virtual events, incentive-based campaigns, smart apps. Transformation is the only normal part about the ongoing changes we face today, but what is peculiar is that we might in the process be leveraging impact, connection, engagement, become irrelevant amidst all the noise. What is needed, is the moment.
What is required, is human engagement on a personalised level.
While providing training to a client in my office, all of the sudden the man in the suit has transformed into a dude in a tracksuit wearing plakkies – now that’s kind of cool. There is a mask, but the human ranks of corporate has faded, and somehow made us closer.
We are all just all people in the same crisis, needing to look after each other in a good way.
So, whilst strategizing, don’t lose thought about our present circumstances. Digital is not available to all, yet. What needs be said also needs be heard on Nwanyi FM (Silozi radio) in northern Namibia. Digital has taught us that we can no longer confine our minds to our location, but that our reach must be relevant when others tap in onto our story from whichever media channel.
What I have learned from Covid-19 is that relevance is in the eye of the beholder. You choose the way you look at people, and the way you encourage being looked at.
*Natasja Beyleveld is the Managing Director NaMedia

Similar News

 

Your face is the key

2 days ago - 17 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelCovid-19 has caused major disruptions to our lives – from work, school and play to interacting and everything in between.Modern as well...

Why supporting local can change the world

1 week ago - 11 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jurgen IsaacsNamibia is often accused of being a backwater, along with the phrase “We can’t have nice things because we live in Namibia”.Well,...

The benefits of home ownership

1 week ago - 10 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidWhen is the best time to purchase a home? Early in our career or when your finances stabilise? What are the benefits...

Keep the kids moving

1 week ago - 10 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ayesha WentworthRunning, jumping and any form of exercise is a gateway to a healthy life for children of all ages, just as a...

The D’s of a post-Covid-19 world

2 weeks ago - 05 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Floris BerghHave we seen the bottom? It appears so.The National Statistics Agency (NSA) released a set of six sectoral indices with data to...

Work - life balance vs work - life integration...

2 weeks ago - 03 August 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Retuura BallottiWork - life integration means intertwining what you consider “life” or “personal” areas with “work”. It is not the same as work...

Coping with financial anxiety

3 weeks ago - 28 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenCovid-19 has led to many people struggling with financial anxiety and high stress levels due to mounting expenses, reduced household income and...

Plea for help to restore faith at Twaloloka

3 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Venancius RukeroWhen I woke up early this morning, I was shocked to read on social media that the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis...

Will BAS retain its bounce?

4 weeks ago - 21 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jacobina Tangi Uushona2020 has certainly been challenging for Namibia – for the economy and its people.To be frank, the last few years have...

Be mindful of your mental health

4 weeks ago - 21 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marjolize ScholtzOur world has been turned upside-down – and this is affecting your wellbeing more than you might realize. There’s a lot to...

Latest News

Homeless police officer moves into...

9 minutes ago | Police

Yvonne Tjijeura is a 42-year-old police officer and a mother of six children who illegally moved into an empty government flat in Pionierspark, citing her...

Police village envisaged

28 minutes ago | Social Issues

With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house...

Immunity dismissed by Supreme Court

54 minutes ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] police officer who was granted immunity last year from further prosecution on corruption and blackmail charges dating back nine years, saw that...

Staying stylish

1 hour ago | Life Style

Well-designed kitchens and bathrooms are invaluable assets to sellers as most buyers will consider these rooms to be either the deal breaker or a deal...

Wernhil celebrates three decades

2 hours ago | Business

Wernhil – Namibia’s very first fully-fledged shopping mall – celebrates its 30th birthday tomorrow (21 August 2020)!A combination of the first names of the founders,...

New beer on the Horizon

22 hours ago | Life Style

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) introduced a new non-alcoholic flavoured beer - Horizon, available in three flavours.According to NBL’s Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, “Horizon broadens...

The politics of bandwidth, skills,...

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldEven though the global mobile phone penetration is over 95%, we still need to understand what connects people, and what they are...

Yellow speed cameras become white...

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] four years after the installation of 12 high-tech yellow pole radar traffic cameras on the B1 and B2 national roads, they remain...

Another boost for Knockout Project

1 day - 19 August 2020 | Events

Thanks to N$50 000 each from Namib Mills, NamibRe and Huawei, the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness has received another boost.This is the second edition...

Load More