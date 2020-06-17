The power of the pen

Writing competition for children, teachers opens

17 June 2020 | Education

I Am The Key Children Media invites children between the age of 7 and 16 to enter the second Namibia Children Writing Competition before 30 September.
This competition follows the first such event and the book launch of three young winning authors: Nine-year old Grace Nantinda won in the Sub Junior category with her story How Maria Becomes a Teacher; Cherise Vogel (10) won the Junior category with The Gifted Girl; and Nguvitjita Movingoro (13) won with Olufuko Princess.
For this year’s competition – themed Unleashing the creative potential of the Namibian child – entry remains free and children are at liberty to choose their own topic in any Namibian language they are comfortable with and in the manner, they would like to convey it.
Please note that just like the previous competition, drawings, photos or any other graphics are not permitted.
I Am The Key is still in negotiations with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to create a partnership to share competition information to schools countrywide.
This year winners will be chosen in five categories. The top three will go home with cash, certificates and the chance to publish their books.
As was the case last year, there are three existing categories: Sub-junior (7 – 9 years) to write 300-500 words; Junior (10 – 12 years) to write 500 -700 words; and Senior (13 – 16 years) to write 700 -1000 words. The two new categories are best supportive school and the most supporting teacher so that schools are encouraged to participate and support the learners.
The Namibian Children’s Writing Competition aims to promote literature in Namibia and to harness the creative potential of Namibian children. Through the competition, children will benefit by enhancing their writing skills, winning cash prizes and a publishing contract with I Am The Key Children Media.
I Am The Key believes that young writers will become fully fledged authors in their own right.
The second competition is spearheaded by Pinehas Nakaziko, who is currently the project manager of I Am The Key Children Media. For more information and to submit your manuscript, contact [email protected]

