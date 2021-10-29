The road to rediscovery

Mental strength

29 October 2021 | Events

Amid the Covid-19 tragedy and the associated loss encountered during the last two years, we are left with viewing ourselves, our lives, and life in general in a different way.
In search of alternative ways of living, loving, and relating to the journey ahead, we are challenged to re-appraise and re-evaluate our thinking and priorities. For this critical reason, Capricorn Group hosted an Inspire session Thursday, focusing on Mental Strength and themed The Road to Rediscovery.
The event allowed for face-to-face engagement and was attended by several guests. The session also took on a digital approach and was live-streamed via the Group’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Attendees on both physical and virtual platforms were eager to engage on the topic.
Over the years, the Capricorn Group has become synonymous with these inspiring events, featuring well-known celebrities and stimulating conversations with mind-shifting potential. This time, Heidi Burmeister-Nel, a registered clinical psychologist, graced the Inspire platform, shedding light on human beings’ innate potential to make choices and take actions to re-align our lives and shift our focus in the face of vulnerability and mortality.
“All of us are day to day heroes. All of us have been pushed into developmental growth. We were called in this time to confront ourselves. You are a hero if you are willing to engage in these processes,” she said.
Attendees stated afterwards that it gave them significant insights and valuable coping mechanisms to help them deal with the disruptive and unprecedented times that we live in.
At the event, Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, said, “The pandemic altered our way of living significantly. Many people have lost loved ones, and others struggle to cope with various challenges brought on by the impact of the pandemic. Capricorn Group believes that we all need some extra coping mechanisms to deal with the new demands of life.”
Burmeister-Nel practices in Windhoek and Outjo. She has been in private practice for over 16 years and consults corporate clients in Windhoek on employee-related issues and wellness. Her professional interests and practice fields include relationship therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), trauma, interpersonal neurobiology, and adult and adolescent psychotherapy.

