The science of rest

Improving productivity

21 October 2021 | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia Sageus

Shouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as students and staff assembled for a short break to unwind over a set of fun and relaxing activities.
The event, organised by the 2nd year Occupational Therapy (OT) students, took place under the theme “Listen to your body, take a break” and featured various activities such as charades, table tennis, and yoga to encapsulate one of the objectives of the occasion.
At the event, OT students focused on the key objective of the event, with a short lecture on the importance of taking a break, how to identify fatigue and the various ways one can take a break – all in an attempt to improve students resting habits.
“Sleeping doesn’t always mean you are resting,” emphasised Unondengu Tjizembisa, one of the OT students. “To take a break, one needs to be mindful of what you are going through, understand that it is not going well and then disengage and do something that relaxes and excites you.”
She added that simple activities like board games can be the perfect way to rejuvenate one back into productivity – an activity that fellow OT student Morgan Isaacs labels as a meaningful sacrifice.
“Many students find it difficult to take a break, especially when they have a lot of school work that demands 100% of their time and dedication. Despite this, it is important to take a break. We need to make that meaningful sacrifice to rest in order to perform better,” he stressed.
The campaign highlighted that there is virtue in both work and rest and that neither should be overlooked, and as such both students and staff had the pleasure to engage in an hour of fun and return to work refreshed.
Shireen //Geises, one of the students that took part in the yoga exercise, said, “I needed this so much and I didn’t even know that I needed it. This exercise really took my mind off of the pressure of school and that’s what I loved about it.”
The event ended with sighs of relief, as it provided many with a new perspective of the subject area. Rest doesn’t always have to equate to sleep. A 10- or 20-minute activity between study schedules and work, can also be a quick and simple solution to improved productivity.

