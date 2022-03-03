The ultimate in luxury

Rovos Rail to resume train tours to Namibia

Rovos Rail is described as one of the top five luxury passenger trains in the world. Here one can see why. Photos Rovos.com Rovos Rail announced the return to Namibia, after the last trip took place in 2019.

TransNamib announced that it is seeing the first signs of a revival in the rail-related tourism sector after South African rail company Rovos Rail, which offers luxury rail travel throughout southern Africa, launched the first 10-day safari train tour of Namibia since 2019.

These trips were run up to six times a year before the pandemic struck, but for now Rovos Rail intends to only venture two trips a year. “The 18-car vintage trains are considered the pride of Africa on wheels,” TransNamib said in a media release. The Society of International Railway Travellers (IRT) has consistently ranked Rovos among the top five luxury passenger trains in the world.

The 10-day Namibia Safari starts in Pretoria, South Africa and as from the Ariamsvlei border post on the Namibian side, TransNamib locomotives pull the train through Namibia, according to TransNamib. Visits to the Fish River Canyon and Lüderitz area as well game drives along the railway network are included on the trip.

“There is no radio or television on board. The purpose is to disconnect from everyday life for the duration of the trip,” the release said. All accommodation and supplies as well as excursions are included in the price.

The nostalgic train ride is intended to allow passengers rest, relaxation and recuperation. – Frank Steffen

