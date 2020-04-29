The world Air Nam’s oyster

29 April 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia has been granted a licence that enables it to fly anywhere in the world, corporate communications manager Paul Nakawa said, adding that the licence was granted by the Transport Commission of Namibia on 24 April.
“Air Namibia’s licence was altered and now allows us to operate worldwide. Previously, our licence allowed us to operate only in Africa and Europe. It will have positive commercial and social-economic impacts on the airline. We can now operate worldwide and this means good business for us,” he said.
“We should also commend the efficiency of the Transport Commission, for which the alteration was done at this critical hour of need. Air Namibia is certified to operate charter flights, transport passengers, evacuation and cargo,” he said. – Nampa

