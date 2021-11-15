The Zambians are coming!

15 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

This exhibition opening at the National Art Gallery on 18 November, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny Chilyapa Lwando, Sydney Siansangu Zenzele Chulu, Paul Banda, Mwamba Chikwemba, Mulenga Chafilwa Lombe Nsama, and Owen Shikabeta to foster linkages and networking in the fields of visual arts.
It was inspired by the historical background Zambia played in political circles in the fight for liberation in Southern Africa.
As strides are being made to make business’ and political prosperity, it is against this background that arts and culture need to rise to the occasion and ride on the solid economic and stable political foundations.
The Zambians are coming group exhibition showcases artworks that represent the culture of an era that brings in narratives about reality and history, tradition and contemporary practices including art and politics. The artists presented their understanding and interpretation of the issues around them from an artistic perspective.
With this collection, the artists are advocating for cultural policy inclusion at the SADC level and also advocating for environmental sustainability in the subregions.
The exhibition can be viewed in the main gallery until Saturday 18 December.

Similar News

 

Skryf jou kind nou in vir dramaklasse

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Behalwe vir die feit dat drama baie pret is, help dit ook talle kinders met hul selfbeeld en as dit iets is wat jy vir...

NAGN allows art to go mouldy

1 day - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Katharina MoserIt goes without saying that valuable art with national significance are to be treated with a certain basic degree of appreciation and...

Rolprente laat die geld inrol

1 day - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] vreeslike bohaai oor ’n banier in Walvisbaai met die woorde “Welcome to Saudi Arabia” vir ’n internasionale rolprentreeks wat plaaslik geskiet word,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 11 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Zybrand se ‘Vlerke Neer’ roer die hartsnoere

6 days ago - 09 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Zybrandt is een van die mees opwindende nuwe stemme in die Afrikaanse musiekbedryf.Sy debuut-liedjie “Anders” wat vroeër vanjaar uitgereik is, het verskeie posisies op radio-trefferlyste...

Namibiërs op die kleinkassie

1 week ago - 05 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelWou jy nog altyd op die televisie wees, maar jou ouers wou nie vir dramaklasse betaal nie? Wel nouis jou kans!ABS Produksies gaan binnekort...

Weekend gig guide

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] social calendar is packed with so many events this weekend, so tjil put together some of highlights.Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF)In partnership...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Groot makietie by Brakwater

1 week ago - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] jou kalender vir Saterdag, 6 November en ry uit na Brakwater plot 52 vir ’n jolige makietie om geld in te samel...

Namibian landscapes focus of virtual live sale

1 week ago - 03 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

South African artists have had a long romance with the uniquely distinctive Namibian landscape – the endless vistas, the crisp, clear light, and the enigmatic...

Latest News

Skryf jou kind nou in...

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Behalwe vir die feit dat drama baie pret is, help dit ook talle kinders met hul selfbeeld en as dit iets is wat jy vir...

Agt maatskaplike werkers vir die...

17 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Petisie wat die haglike werksomstandighede van maatskaplike werkers uitlig en geskryf deur ’n groep maatskaplike werkers in die Khomasstreek aan die ministerie...

Construction starts on second phase...

17 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] billion dollar donation by China Aid will be used to build the second phase of the new bypass to Hosea Kutako International...

Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup...

18 hours ago | Social Issues

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need,...

Heineken eyes Breweries

18 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] beer giant Heineken N.V. has entered into an implementation agreement with Ohlthaver & List to buy O&L’s 50.01% shareholding in NBL Investment...

Working hard to make things...

18 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Johann van RooyenHaving been in the ICT business for longer than I care to remember, I’ve seen it all. From laptops filled with...

The Zambians are coming!

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

This exhibition opening at the National Art Gallery on 18 November, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny...

Fietsryer in hospitaal na tref...

1 day - 15 November 2021 | Accidents

Yolanda NelDit blyk dat die bestuurder wat verlede Donderdag ’n fietsryer in die Okahandja-distrik raak gery het en daarna van die toneel gevlug het, aan...

Police pay for transphobic attack

1 day - 14 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] police officer’s transphobic attack and unlawful arrest of a Namibian transgender woman five years ago, is costing the Namibian police N$50 000....

Load More