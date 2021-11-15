The Zambians are coming!

This exhibition opening at the National Art Gallery on 18 November, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny Chilyapa Lwando, Sydney Siansangu Zenzele Chulu, Paul Banda, Mwamba Chikwemba, Mulenga Chafilwa Lombe Nsama, and Owen Shikabeta to foster linkages and networking in the fields of visual arts.

It was inspired by the historical background Zambia played in political circles in the fight for liberation in Southern Africa.

As strides are being made to make business’ and political prosperity, it is against this background that arts and culture need to rise to the occasion and ride on the solid economic and stable political foundations.

The Zambians are coming group exhibition showcases artworks that represent the culture of an era that brings in narratives about reality and history, tradition and contemporary practices including art and politics. The artists presented their understanding and interpretation of the issues around them from an artistic perspective.

With this collection, the artists are advocating for cultural policy inclusion at the SADC level and also advocating for environmental sustainability in the subregions.

The exhibition can be viewed in the main gallery until Saturday 18 December.

