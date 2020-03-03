Theatre Zone this week

Later this week, Backstage at the National Theatre plays host to the Theatre Zone play, Three Sisters.

The story follows a reporter, Chaze, as she pursues an undercover investigation in the house of a fanatic prophet. She tries to uncover his secrets and expose his lies to the people, only to find that the prophet might have deeper and darker secrets than she expected.

The play is written and directed by Bret Kamwi who is mentored by theatre practitioner and lecturer Sepiso Mwange.

It is suitable for patrons older than 14years. The shows start on Thursday 5 March at 20:00, and continue until Saturday. Tickets cost N$80 and N$50 for pensioners and students, and are available via Computicket.

