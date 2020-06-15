Thermal cameras for health ministry

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula with FirstRand’s Sarel van Zyl. Photo contributed

The FirstRand Namibia HOPE (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) Fund donated 15 fever screening thermal cameras valued at N$1.4 million to the ministry of health and social services on Friday.

The cameras will be used at high-risk points of migration between regions and borders, as well as crowded areas to assist those on the frontline in identifying potentially infected people.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula thanked FirstRand for their support, saying it “will go a long way in assisting government to achieve its objectives to contain Covid-19. More investment in preventative efforts is needed because if it is not managed it will become more complicated and difficult to manage. Thank you for joining the long list of individuals, private and public sector who have come on board.”

The HOPE Fund’s objective is to accelerate the scaling of Namibia’s Covid-19 critical care capacity and is particularly focused on supporting the medical structures and resources of the country. FirstRand Namibia allocated an anchor investment of N$10 million to HOPE, funded by the banking arms of the group, FNB Namibia and RMB.

The HOPE Fund has since widened the scope of assistance through RMB and in partnership with Bokomo Namibia on the Bag of Hope Food Drive via the FNB Happiness Store, which was launched in May and has thus far collected almost 2000 bags of mielie meal.

