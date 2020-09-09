Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logos

According to deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of Nampol's public relations department, some individuals are using these masks to further and facilitate their criminal activities.

She said the use of the police logo by anyone who is not a police offers is prohibited. “People impersonating police officers use a combination of techniques, including the wearing of police clothing or uniform. However, the appropriate form of identification by a police officer is through producing their appointment certificate and being in full uniform or both.”

Furthermore, she said that tailoring businesses, especially those involved in producing face masks, are advised not to create or engage in the selling of face masks imprinted with the police logo.



