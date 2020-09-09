Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

09 September 2020 | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logos
According to deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of Nampol's public relations department, some individuals are using these masks to further and facilitate their criminal activities.
She said the use of the police logo by anyone who is not a police offers is prohibited. “People impersonating police officers use a combination of techniques, including the wearing of police clothing or uniform. However, the appropriate form of identification by a police officer is through producing their appointment certificate and being in full uniform or both.”
Furthermore, she said that tailoring businesses, especially those involved in producing face masks, are advised not to create or engage in the selling of face masks imprinted with the police logo.

Similar News

 

No StartUp ‘facilitation’ fees - MITSMED

2 days ago - 08 September 2020 | Crime

The ministry of industrialisation and trade (MITSMED) has warned that unscrupulous individuals are soliciting funds from the public in an illicit manner to facilitate the...

Con man sues government for N$5 million

2 days ago - 08 September 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Hardap prison inmate and South African citizen convicted on multiple charges of fraud has filed a N$5 million lawsuit against various authorities...

Immunity dismissed by Supreme Court

3 weeks ago - 20 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] police officer who was granted immunity last year from further prosecution on corruption and blackmail charges dating back nine years, saw that...

Dozen pyramid schemes uncovered

3 weeks ago - 18 August 2020 | Crime

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) conducted investigations into 12 suspected illegal financial pyramid schemes uncovered in the country in 2019 and 2020.According to deputy director...

She was a warrior

4 weeks ago - 11 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] years after unarmed protestor Frieda Ndatipo was killed during a clash between struggle kids and the police at the Swapo headquarters in...

Namibia remains tough on human trafficking

1 month - 03 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] has joined the global community calling on countries to remain vigilant and pro-active as the world health crisis ravages economies and exposes...

Fraudsters still at it

1 month - 28 July 2020 | Crime

The reduction in physical shopping, together with social distancing and a heightened awareness of personal safety, have made online shopping our go-to place for retail...

Securing a poaching scene – the right way

1 month - 22 July 2020 | Crime

What should a farmer, lodge manager, landowner or a farm worker do when he stumbles across a poaching scene?Participants of the Animal Crime Scene and...

Bosses beware – scammers at it again

1 month - 13 July 2020 | Crime

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary...

Pandemic fuels risk of human trafficking

2 months ago - 01 July 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Covid-19 global health crisis has unleashed a Pandora’s box of domino effects that experts fear is fuelling an economic and social environment...

Latest News

NESA in the hot seat...

10th of September 16:23 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Oshetu residents say no to...

6 hours ago | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

22 hours ago | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

Voter registration cards still valid

22 hours ago | Politics

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the...

Three-month deadline to register for...

23 hours ago | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

Livestock shipment plans put on...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company that planned to bring domestic livestock from South Africa and Botswana by road to local seaports for export by ship...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Namibians say no to live...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] a thousand people have signed a petition demanding a stop to a proposed business plan that would see thousands of live farm...

Accommodation restriction scrapped for tourists

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] has relaxed the strict requirements for travelling to the country, scrapping a previously introduced seven-day residence requirement as a form of quarantine.Tourists...

Load More