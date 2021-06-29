Things to avoid when selling your home

29 June 2021 | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s financial well-being going forward.
To help sellers conclude successful transactions that pave the way for future financial security, RE/MAX of Southern Africa has compiled a list of some of the common mistakes that sellers have made in the past, to help sellers avoid making the same mistakes in the future:

Going the “private sale” route
There is more to selling a property than listing it on a portal and waiting for the right buyer to come across it. It can be a complicated and intricate process that can land sellers in some serious legal trouble if handled incorrectly. Having a real estate professional on hand to negotiate with the buyers and manage all the contracts and paperwork can prove invaluable.
While it might be tempting to go it alone to avoid an estate agent’s commission, working with a trustworthy real estate professional will ensure that the home is sold for the best possible price within the shortest possible time. The longer a home stays on the market, the lower it ends up selling for. While doing a private sale might save you tens of thousands in commission, it could end up costing you hundreds of thousands off the asking price.
A professional agent from a reputable brand will add substantial value to the transaction. Among other things, they will provide a valuation, advice and all the additional data you need to ensure the property is correctly priced to sell. They will also market the property to the correct type of buyer from their database of potential buyers.

Leaving room for buyers to negotiate
Many sellers overprice their home from the outset in an attempt to counteract buyers trying to negotiate the price down. However, instead of giving themselves a cushion, inflating the price chases away buyers and has the home sitting on the market for longer than necessary. Buyers who could afford the home at its true market value will overlook it at its inflated value because it falls outside of their budget. Likewise, those who can afford the inflated price will soon realise that the home does not compare to others in the same price bracket. A savvy agent can help the seller set the best, most competitive price for their home based on other recent sales and local market trends. They will also negotiate on the seller’s behalf to ensure that buyers put their best offer forward.

Forgetting to consider the bigger picture
When selling a property, it is important to keep things in perspective. While it might be easy to get stressed out by the costs of the pre-listing repairs and upgrades, these costs will be insignificant against the full profit once the home is sold.
On the other hand, it is also easy to falsely believe that the full listing figure will be in the seller’s bank account once the property is sold. Sellers should, however, do a quick calculation to work out how much profit will be left from the sale after the various selling costs are covered (e.g. agent’s commission, Capital Gains Tax, bond cancellation fees, etc.) as well as the initial capital outlay is subtracted from the eventual selling price. The home might have sold for R2 million, but the seller’s profit on that might only amount to R500,000.
“While selling a home can be daunting, avoiding the above mistakes will help to ensure that the process of selling the home is less stressful and that the end result will bring about greater financial prospects for the seller,” concludes Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

Similar News

 

Consider this before investing with friends

5 days ago - 25 June 2021 | Life Style

When unable to afford the purchase on one’s own, co-owning an investment property with friends or family can result in favourable returns. Yet, as with...

Outdated features to upgrade before selling

6 days ago - 24 June 2021 | Life Style

While certain antique features can provide a home with character and charm, others will give buyers the impression that the home needs some serious updating,...

What to do when a tenant ask for pets

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Life Style

When leasing a property, tenants are required to receive the permission of their landlords before they may bring a pet into the home.Landlords ought to...

Father’s day gift ideas in and around the home

2 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Life Style

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky. To narrow down the search, consider the items that could be used in and around the...

Health hazards in and around the home

2 weeks ago - 10 June 2021 | Life Style

The pandemic has highlighted just how quickly germs can spread. Though everyone takes the necessary preventative measures when leaving the home, it is important to...

Warm your home with winter décor

1 month - 28 May 2021 | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s...

Renovating? Consider these tips

1 month - 27 May 2021 | Life Style

Fixer-upper homes sell for far less than other homes in the same neighbourhood, which means that buyers can get more for their money if they...

Go from for sale to sold in 5 steps

1 month - 26 May 2021 | Life Style

The real estate market is experiencing high levels of activity within many suburbs across the country. Regardless of whether a seller finds themselves in an...

Get rid of odours in your new home like...

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Life Style

When purchasing a property where the previous owners either smoked or kept pets indoors, buyers need not be concerned about how the home smells, since...

Spotting property investment opportunities early

1 month - 18 May 2021 | Life Style

Lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic combined with record-low interest rates are likely to lead towards a host of new investment opportunities developing within...

