Third Go4Gold training done and dusted

[Captions] Pictured at the back is Mannfred Goldbeck, while in the second row are Ume Goldbeck, Romano Willemse, Selma Amenya, Maria Szabo, Uendjiundja Black, Constancia Festus, Cedrick Dennis, Erzaan Kurz and Mathias Ndana. Front: Christiaan Jacobie, Lally Sambeha, and Jacob Toloshi. Photo contributed

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance in the company. In light of this, they opened their own in-house hospitality training academy in 2015 and currently enrol their senior team members in the Go4Gold programme, a leadership programme tailor-made for Gondwanians in vital leadership positions in the company.

The Go4Gold programme is run by Ume Goldbeck at Moonraker Outdoor Adventure Camp on the outskirts of Windhoek. While Ume focuses on nurturing leadership abilities by increasing self-confidence and developing the self- and social-awareness skills of participants, Manni Goldbeck shares his wisdom of the mechanisms of the tourism industry gleaned over the decades.

Over the three years, 35 Gondwanians have completed this one-year hospitality coaching and mentoring programme that comprises six modules of five days, on-the-job projects and a final project which is presented to Gondwana directors and team leaders at the tail end of the year.

At the end of the programme team leaders are better equipped to speak in front of others, make decisions and lead their teams with equanimity.

Ume Goldbeck says: “Developing individual potential and creating positive long-lasting teamwork experience is the main focus of the Go4Gold programme”.

One of Gondwana’s twelve guidelines is ‘You can only be successful if you make others successful’, an ethos that the Gondwana team members wholeheartedly embrace and live and breathe on a daily basis.

The Go4Gold academy offers extra-occupational leadership programmes for those in supervisor and management positions, making use of a process-oriented learning approach whereby participants develop at their own individual pace.

