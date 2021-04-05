Thirteen farmers alloted to six farms

Resettled farmers pictured with (FRLT) Mclencia Mbaisa (MAWLR), Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate, MAWLR Deputy Minister Anna Shiweda, Omaheke Regional Chairperson, Ignatius Kariseb and Melania Iipinege (MAWLR). Photo Nampa/contributed

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the Omaheke, Hardap, Khomas, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa regions. They are part of 5 385 farmers that have benefited from the ministry’s resettlement programme since its inception.

The programme was introduced with the aim of resettled farmers being productive to the extent of being self-sufficient, contributing to food security, alleviating poverty, creating employment and ultimately contributing to the country’s gross domestic product.

Prior to the handing over of allotment letters, the farmers attended a week-long pre-settlement training conducted by officials from the MAWLR together with Agribank, during which they were introduced to various farming disciplines including farmer infrastructure maintenance, livestock and game maintenance, rangeland management, basic broiler, layer and dual purpose production as well as vegetable establishment, management and marketing.

Speaking at the handover, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Anna Shiweda, said the selection process of the farmers was thoroughly carried out and beneficiaries were carefully selected. “The farmers that were selected should consider themselves fortunate and work with great commitment and resilience to be productive.”

Shiweda added that MAWLR is also assisting the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs to identify farms for war veterans’ resettlement under their war veteran programme, noting as a result two farms were identified in the Otjozondjupa Region and three veterans were resettled.

On his part, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate urged resettled farmers to use their farming units optimally and to diversify their farming activities, adding that they should not take farming as a hobby but rather look at it from a business perspective if they are to be productive and self-sufficient as they are required to be.

“Farming requires commitment and personal sacrifices in order to ensure that tangible development take place,” he said.

The governor also discouraged the farmers from leasing out their farming units, stating that this is an issue that his region is constantly battling. – Nampa

