Thirteen farmers alloted to six farms

05 April 2021 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the Omaheke, Hardap, Khomas, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa regions. They are part of 5 385 farmers that have benefited from the ministry’s resettlement programme since its inception.
The programme was introduced with the aim of resettled farmers being productive to the extent of being self-sufficient, contributing to food security, alleviating poverty, creating employment and ultimately contributing to the country’s gross domestic product.
Prior to the handing over of allotment letters, the farmers attended a week-long pre-settlement training conducted by officials from the MAWLR together with Agribank, during which they were introduced to various farming disciplines including farmer infrastructure maintenance, livestock and game maintenance, rangeland management, basic broiler, layer and dual purpose production as well as vegetable establishment, management and marketing.
Speaking at the handover, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Anna Shiweda, said the selection process of the farmers was thoroughly carried out and beneficiaries were carefully selected. “The farmers that were selected should consider themselves fortunate and work with great commitment and resilience to be productive.”
Shiweda added that MAWLR is also assisting the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs to identify farms for war veterans’ resettlement under their war veteran programme, noting as a result two farms were identified in the Otjozondjupa Region and three veterans were resettled.
On his part, Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate urged resettled farmers to use their farming units optimally and to diversify their farming activities, adding that they should not take farming as a hobby but rather look at it from a business perspective if they are to be productive and self-sufficient as they are required to be.
“Farming requires commitment and personal sacrifices in order to ensure that tangible development take place,” he said.
The governor also discouraged the farmers from leasing out their farming units, stating that this is an issue that his region is constantly battling. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Aquaponics system launched

6 days ago - 31 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

The basics of grazing management

1 week ago - 29 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

Former public servant pursues full-time farming

2 weeks ago - 23 March 2021 | Agriculture

Hendrik Motinga, Agribank’s mentee and loan beneficiary under the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, quit his formal job ten years ago as a Labour Inspector to...

Youth learn about cattle judging

3 weeks ago - 10 March 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Control pests like this

1 month - 15 February 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiWhether you have a small garden to grow your own produce, or if you’re a large-scale farmer, crop production is an activity...

Roots delivers first apples

2 months ago - 29 January 2021 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

Now is the time to harvest rainwater

2 months ago - 18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Bank backing for locust research

4 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

The benefits of mulching

5 months ago - 02 November 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn arid and semi-arid countries like Namibia where water is a scarce resource, it is always advisable for farmers to engage in...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

5 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Latest News

Learning through sport

1 hour ago | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School...

How frequently to do home...

6 hours ago | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Picasso on sale in Namibia

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price...

New policy for shebeens in...

14 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) has recommended that the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology be approached to conduct research...

Thirteen farmers alloted to six...

22 hours ago | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the...

Eagles off to a good...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Eagles’ national senior cricket team won its first match of the 2021 Castle Lite Series against Uganda’s Cranes by seven wickets in the capital...

Children meet Frieda and the...

1 day - 05 April 2021 | Education

The United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Windhoek is embarking on an outreach project for children across the capital that accessibly relays development issues, particularly the...

Pay with crypto here!

4 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Business

Furniture retailer Nictus announced that it would be accepting current mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash for furniture purchases at its...

Fare hike not approved

4 days ago - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Load More