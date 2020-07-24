Thousands more classrooms needed countrywide

Rural School Project launched

24 July 2020 | Education

Under the “new normal”, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) is challenged with lack of classrooms and dilapidated and inadequate ablution facilities, minister Ester Nghipondoka said.
Speaking at the launch of the MTC Rural School Project symbolic acceptance ceremony of eight classrooms worth N$1.9 donated by MTC in Windhoek, Nghipondoka said some safety measures like social distancing in classrooms and hostels will prove difficult to implement if the challenges of lack of facilities are not addressed immediately and collectively.
She said that the latest statistics show that the ministry needs 5 159 more classrooms worth N$1.8 billion for construction. “This means that each of these classrooms will amongst others need a teacher, furniture and stationery. At the moment the ministry is not in a position to provide these needs and more so, not as soon as it would be required,” Nghipondoka said.
The minister added that currently there is a cumulative backlog of about 94 hostels in all regions, saying that there is a growing number of learners squatting around schools due to the long distances they have to travel to school.
She said that the current situation of learners staying in unsafe environments is a big concern and thus there is a need to provide hostel facilities at schools where there are a big number of learners squatting, which puts their lives and education prospects at risk.
Nghipondoka said a pandemic like Covid-19 should serve as an eye-opener to all stakeholders towards the need to always make contributions toward the betterment of teaching and learning environments for the Namibian child.
MTC Chief Executive Officer Licky Erastus said the project allows MTC to partner with rural schools with the objective of building new classrooms to ensure that learners study in a protected and conducive environment.
He said that the first classrooms to be constructed under the project are for Sizongoro Combined School in the Kavango West Region and Okondaune Primary School in Opuwo in the Kunene Region.
“It is our intention to finalise this project by end of September 2020 and help more schools that are in need in 2021,” Erastus said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Kit support for WHS netball

23 hours ago | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes...

Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

1 week ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300. Speaking at...

Change thinking on TVET

1 week ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition...

Physical education at schools in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 08 July 2020 | Education

The ministries of education and sport together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and representatives from NANSO, NSSU, UNICEF, Physically Active Youth (P.A.Y.), Basketball...

Back in the swing of things

2 weeks ago - 08 July 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] off face-to-face teaching and learning in a fashioned phase, phase two is officially in full swing with pre-primary to grade 3 pupils...

NSSU says sports may resume

2 weeks ago - 07 July 2020 | Education

The Namibian Schools Sports Union (NSSU) called on schools that wish to organise sports events involving public mass gatherings, to seek approval from the NSSU...

Schools ready to reopen

2 weeks ago - 06 July 2020 | Education

Pre-primary and primary schools will resume face to face learning on Tuesday as scheduled.Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp...

Christmas wishes (finally) granted

2 weeks ago - 06 July 2020 | Education

Every year since 2016, Wernhil shopping centre has been dedicated to its Christmas Wish List competition which invites children between the ages of six and...

Winter jackets for Windhoek Gym student leadership

3 weeks ago - 03 July 2020 | Education

Nictus Holdings Limited handed over school jackets to the Learners Representative Council of Windhoek Gymnasium Private School earlier this week.Nictus Holdings Limited managing director Philippus...

Taking a big, virtual walk

3 weeks ago - 01 July 2020 | Education

Keeping distance, wearing a mask, no big events, distance learning and home office.At the moment (school) life looks a little different than it used to....

Latest News

Kit support for WHS netball

23 hours ago | Education

Auas Motors recently handed over a sponsorship of sports attire and accessories to Windhoek High School valued at more than N$46 000. The kit includes...

Youth soccer kicks off again

1 day - 23 July 2020 | Sports

The organisers of the HopSol Soccer Youth League say plans to restart the 2020 Junior Leagues are at an advanced stage, with the weekend of...

Construction in full swing at...

1 day - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

Formal market informal traders

1 day - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal...

Mashare berries in your local...

1 day - 23 July 2020 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced the first large-scale Namibian commercial blueberry harvest, produced by the Mashare Berries project, which forms part of the...

Windhoek game park under threat

2 days ago - 22 July 2020 | Environment

The Daan Viljoen game park is under constant threat from communities living in the informal settlements of Windhoek who enter the park illegally for poaching.Daan...

NWR declares a profit for...

2 days ago - 22 July 2020 | Tourism

“This past financial year saw NWR record a N$22 million profit, which is a N$41 million improvement on the 2018 financial year,” was the announcement...

Prepare, wait and see

2 days ago - 22 July 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected]“Prepare and wait.”This is the conclusion of a five-page letter that the Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (TASA) sent to members earlier...

Load More