Thousands of documents left at Home Affairs

25 July 2021 | Local News

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ executive director, Etienne Maritz, said that the increase in fees of national documents was necessitated by various factors, including negligence by applicants.
Maritz in a media statement said: “The ministry has recorded a high number of uncollected documents that the public applied for but never collected. As of today, the ministry has 6 247 uncollected passports, 4 793 uncollected citizenship certificates, and 69 967 uncollected Identification Documents (IDs). We have also recorded alarmingly high numbers of applications for duplicate birth certificates and IDs,” he said.
Maritz added that in 2020, a total of 21 957 duplicate birth certificates were applied for while 37 792 ID duplicates were also applied for from January 2020 to date, and these documents are procured and printed at a huge cost.
He said that fees for visas and permits went up with a mere N$100 or N$200, and there is no longer a handling fee of N$80 being charged when applications are submitted. “This was done to avoid applicants moving between one service counter to payment counter when submitting an application. For those whose applications will be successful eventually, the handling fee has been worked into the approval fee.
He added that it must be noted that there have been increases in the procurement of virgin documents used by the ministry, mostly due to inflation over the years.
The ministry on 1 July 2021 announced an increase in fees for services offered and national documents, effective from 19 July 2021. – Nampa

