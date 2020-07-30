Thousands of IDs ready for collection

30 July 2020 | Government

The ministry of home affairs is appealing to the public to collect their national documents from the ministry’s offices countrywide.
According to executive director Etienne Maritz, 87 016 Identification Document (ID) cards, 11 371 passports and 3 570 citizenship certificates are ready for collection at the head office, regional offices and sub-regional offices.
He said that not all these documents were printed recently, with some piling up over the years. He added that the ministry has now cleared the document backlog.
“When collecting, the original acknowledgment receipt must be presented, if it is available. For collection of passports, the original ID must be presented. This is important to prevent documents from being collected by people other than the rightful owners,” Maritz said.
He said that the ministry is also looking at the issue of people who have been in the country since independence but who still do not have national documents, as the matter has been raised at every platform when the ministry engages members of the public. “We are working hard to ensure the eradication, or at the bare minimum achieve reduction, of statelessness in Namibia.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

Government accused of playing tik tok

4 days ago - 27 July 2020 | Government

Residents from Oshetu One informal settlement in Okahandja have warned that if the government cannot give them land, they will get it “through the ballot...

Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

2 weeks ago - 15 July 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW), the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) plan on working together more closely, share knowledge and...

City cleaners want permanent employment

3 weeks ago - 09 July 2020 | Government

Municipal workers employed on fixed-term contracts in the solid waste management division of the City of Windhoek, on Wednesday demonstrated in front of the municipality,...

Civil servants answer to citizens

4 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Government

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi implored civil servants in his ministry to deliver service with integrity and efficiency.Speaking at the...

Swapo MPs choose 62-day NA break over work

4 weeks ago - 02 July 2020 | Government

An attempt by the leader of official opposition to extend the current National Assembly (NA) sitting beyond its envisaged recess date on 8 July fell...

Focus abortion debate on rights, not religion

1 month - 30 June 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] woman who revived Namibia's abortion debate this month has written an open letter to parliament asking that the debate on abortion law...

NC to resume in capital today

1 month - 08 June 2020 | Government

The National Council (NC) resumes sessions today to consider Bills referred to it by the National Assembly (NA) and any other business.In a media statement...

Leaders discuss way forward

1 month - 03 June 2020 | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Children forced to live on streets

2 months ago - 26 May 2020 | Government

Gobabis • [email protected] are currently 41 children known to be living on the streets in the Omaheke region, of which 31 are from Gobabis and...

Women’s issues not considered

2 months ago - 15 May 2020 | Government

An online poll that was conducted on Wednesday showed that 47% of participants do not think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

Here’s how your agent earns...

21 hours ago | Business

On average, for every hour that a real estate agent spends with the homeowner of the property they are selling, they will spend around nine...

Thousands of IDs ready for...

22 hours ago | Government

The ministry of home affairs is appealing to the public to collect their national documents from the ministry’s offices countrywide.According to executive director Etienne Maritz,...

Textiles for fire victims

23 hours ago | Social Issues

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday....

KASU kicks off this weekend

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The first rounds of the eighth edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union's (KASU) Winter Cup kick place at the Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums...

Running for Twaloloka – virtually

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Sports

The proceeds of Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay are destined to assist residents of Walvis Bay's Twaloloka informal settlement who experienced a devastating fire earlier this...

Money talk at Vintage

1 day - 30 July 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] If you don;t have anything planned for tonight and you could do with some tips and tricks on moneymatters during these trying times,...

NESA debuts Brand new eFootball...

1 day - 29 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is geared for the National eFootball PES 2020 and Tekken 7 tournament to start, with the first qualifier scheduled...

Help where you can

1 day - 29 July 2020 | Social Issues

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister I-Ben Nashandi has called on individuals and organisations to assist the residents of Twaloloka in...

Load More