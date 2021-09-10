Thousands to ‘secure’ parliament gardens
Prisoners construct fence
10 September 2021 | Local News
Spending N$200 000 on a new fence around parliament is essential because people break into cars and steal, as well as “overuse” the lawn in the gardens.
This is what parliamentary spokesperson David Nahogandja, told this publication, adding that over the years, car accessories such as side mirrors and wheel rims have been stolen and the infrastructure on the premises has fallen into disrepair.
Moreover, the parliament gardens are currently still not allowed to be used by members of the public to give the grass time to recover, Nahogandja said. Only official government events may take place there.
“Members of Parliament in the National Assembly represent all Namibians and perform their duties in accordance with the objectives of our Constitution. Public access to parliament is guaranteed by Article 61 of the Constitution. The fence will not take away this right, but will provide the public with the assurance that they will be safer in the area,” Nahoganja said. “Furthermore, entry through non-demarcated routes led to the misuse of the gardens, including the overuse of the lawn.”
The 200-meter fence was built by inmates under the supervision of Namibian Correctional Services (NCS) guards to save costs, while the National Assembly purchased materials directly from Pupkewitz Megabuild, he says.
Renovations at parliament started in July.
Asked whether entrance fees would be considered in the future, he said: “It is common knowledge that in order to keep parliament gardens attractive, it requires maintenance which involves costs. As soon as renovations are complete, the public will be informed.”
Regarding the “unsightly” appearance of the fence, Nahongandja says: “The design and construction are in harmony with the existing structure and environmental elements, especially the adjacent area manned by the department of works. It is a continuation of the existing structure and environment and based on this, parliament does not see the ugliness of the design.”