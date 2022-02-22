Threat of pilchard extinction leads to push for 10-year fishing ban
22 February 2022 | Fishing
The near total decimation of Namibia’s pilchard population has prompted scientists to call on government to impose at least another ten-year ban on pilchard fishing, in addition to wholesale reforms of marine governance structures.
It is estimated that the pilchard population has shrunk by more than 99.5% from an estimated 11 million tonnes in 1964 to a mere 50 000 tonnes today, recent studies found.
Moreover, the pilchard population stood at around 700 000 tonnes in 1991, indicating a 93% de-cline since Independence.
The Namibia Chamber of Environment (NCE), an umbrella body representing 72 non-governmental environmental organisations, warns that despite a just-lapsed three year pilchard fishing moratorium, the species has for “all intents and purposes totally collapsed”.
Following the publication in January of a scientific study that linked the collapse of endemic sea-bird species alongside their primary food source, the pilchard, the environmental watchdog warned that allowing even minimal harvests could signal the final deathblow for Namibian pilchards. Moreover, it would mean the end of “any kind of industry based on this resource and would further damage the critical marine ecosystem associated with the Benguela current”.
The moratorium officially lapsed in 2021, but remains in place while the ministry, now headed by Derek Klazen, deliberates on the way forward.
NCE CEO Dr Chris Brown said the organisation has recommended that the ministry extend the moratorium by at least another 10 years, until pilchards have recovered to at least 1 million tonnes, before quotas are introduced again. “Thereafter, the annual total allowable catch of sardines should be modest, to allow the sardine stock to further recover to its historic biomass.”
The NCE also recommends that during the moratorium, fishing bycatch should be “effectively monitored and reported, with high penalties for pilchard bycatch, and potential loss of quote for repeat offenders”.
Brown said the pilchard crisis is a “really good case study on what is happening in the marine eco-system and the ability of the ministry to manage these resources. It reflects on the governance mechanisms in place and on the way that science is used in the ministry to make decisions.”
Crooked governance
The NCE has warned that the pilchard crisis shows “we need to see a total reform of the way that the marine ecosystem and marine fisheries in Namibia is managed”.
Brown said while overfishing is the direct cause of the decimation of pilchards, chronic and long-standing institutional and governance failures are at the root of the problem. “The situation of Namibia’s sardines (pilchards) provides such stark proof of failure that one should ask why a commission of enquiry has not been set up to examine the entire management of the marine ecosystem, to determine accountability and develop new institutional mechanisms.”
The NCE pointed out that the current governance system allowed “incompetent individuals with far too much power, enveloped in a cloak of secrecy, making decisions on critical national re-sources with no accountability.”
Brown underlined that the institutional secrecy and lack of accountability ultimately led to a “mafia type situation, a sense of marine ‘ownership’ and the corruption that is now on the front pages, daily and weekly, of the Namibian newspapers”.
He said the ministry was run as if “it owned the marine ecosystem. They could dictate what happened there.”
Key reforms
The NCE has advised that a number of critical institutional and governance reforms are needed to reform the sector, which have been shared with the ministry.
Transparency and scientific oversight is key, the NCE stresses.
“It’s a no-brainer that all future quotas should be allocated in an open, transparent and competitive basis, to pre-screened companies that have the capacity to fulfil the quotas, have no previous violations of the fisheries act or any other evidence of corruption, and who are prepared to land and process their catches onshore in Namibia.”
Another key reform is the composition of the Sea Fisheries Advisory Council. The council is currently dominated by representatives from the private sector with short-term profit in mind. “As a result, the fishing industry is granted quotas that provide unreasonable short-term benefits and profits at the expense of long-term production, sustainability and the health of the entire marine ecosystem.”
The NCE also argues that the ministry should not be the sole custodian and decision-maker. It proposes that a coastal and marine sustainability council be established, under an independent chairperson, composed of a mix of representatives from government, academia, NGOs and other non-state actors.
The NCE underlined further that marine resources are national assets, and the current quota allocations to individuals or groups with no links to fishing, must be stopped. “These rent-seekers add no value to the process. They simply skim off undeserved and unearned riches for themselves. And they are selected in a secretive and unaccountable way.”
The NCE has further underlined that information on fish stocks and key biodiversity indicators and trends must be placed in the public domain, and any decisions made for the allocation of quotas should be led by an external peer-reviewed system. “Where decision deviate from the scientists’ recommendations, the rationale should be provided.”
Brown confirmed that the NCE has shared their proposals and concerns with Minister Klaazen. “He is new to the ministry, he and his Executive Director are not responsible for any of these things that have happened. They have inherited a very difficult situation. We would really like to see them tackle this head-on, and reform the whole ministry and put mechanisms in place that can make us proud again.”