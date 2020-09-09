Three-month deadline to register for ethanol imports

09 September 2020 | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act, and these parties are subjected to approval by the commissioner for customs and excise, the finance ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said its directorate of customs and excise has observed an influx of importation of Ethyl Alcohol (ethanol), adding that traders have been importing the liquid for various reasons but mainly for the production of Covid-19 related products, like hand sanitiser.
The ministry said that the 2020/2021 duty rates for ethanol had been published in the Government Gazette, and that any deviation from the classification of ethanol would be regarded as misclassification on which would will be incurred.
Thus the ministry urged importers, exporters, manufactures and distributors of ethanol to comply and register with the directorate of customs and excise as importers, manufacturers and distributors within the next three months.
Furthermore, the statement said that when registering, all importers, manufactures and distributors must submit proof of registration with the ministry of trade or BIPA, proof of physical address, description of goods to be manufactured, details of licensed suppliers and comprehensive manufacturing process of the respective product. – Nampa

