Three-storey dwelling causes consternation

Architect unregistered

A rendering of the proposed three storey house, overlooking on his neighbours swimming pool.

Yolanda Nel

An urgent application was brought to the High Court earlier this year, after the City of Windhoek

(CoW) on 30 January 2020 and the Minister of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) on 16 June

2020, granted permission for a resident to relax a lateral 5 and 7 metre building line and construct a

three storey dwelling in a residential area.

Applicant Horst Baumann says there are various irregularities regarding the construction of his

neighbour’s dwelling to which he objected.

The heads of argument state that there is uncontested evidence that the architect who attended to

the drafting of both the first and revised building plans, is not registered in Namibia. “[This] is in

contravention of the Architects’ and Quantity Surveyors’ Act and the Notice for Reservation of

Certain Kinds of Work for Architects. As such, any decision by Council to approve the building plans

and consequently issue building permits to Okerfontein Properties (Adrianus and Beverley Vugs), is

in contravention of the aforesaid provisions,” the document reads.

In a letter from the Namibia Institute of Architects (NIA) dated 30 June this year, it was stated that

the architect, Jonathan Claassen, is not a registered architect in Namibia. “He is not a registered

member with the Namibia Institute of Architects and neither is he registered as an architect with the

Namibia Council of Architects and Quantity Surveyors. This means that he is not allowed to do work

reserved for Architects,” the letter read.

It was also stated that on Council’s own admission, the revised building plans have not been

approved. “Only the original, unamended building plans which do not comply with the conditions as

set out in the Resolution by the Council, have been approved.”

According to the Windhoek Town Planning Scheme, no building or structure or any portion thereof

may be erected nearer than three metres to any lateral or rear boundary common to an adjoining

erf, except with the consent of Council.

A letter submitted to the MURD last year stated that the reason for the building line restrictions are

to avoid neighbouring properties from encroaching on each other; the restrictions thus ensure the

right of privacy. “The erf is 1 722,18m² in extent. It is our submission that given the size of the erf,

the owner should and could have designed his house in a manner that would not have encroached

the 5 and 7 metre building line on both sides of the lateral boundary,” the letter read.



Regulations

According to CoW spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, factors council will look into when neighbours

object a three-storey building, include that the privacy of neighbours is protected through

adherence to so-called building lines, which maintain a set distance from the boundary for buildings

on either side. “These are predetermined ‘servitudes’ registered on each property in favour of the



local authority. These side spaces can also be used to accommodate municipal services in case it is

needed, primarily for sewer drainage,” she said.

Amutenya added that the local authority has the option of “relaxing” the application of building lines

on the condition that the comments from the owner of the affected neighbouring property are

obtained and considered in terms of the effect this would have on the privacy of the adjacent

property.

When asked on what basis council would allow for the approval of a three-storey dwelling, she

noted that the height of the building dictates that building lines alone no longer guarantee privacy

and additional consultation and consideration is warranted.

In the case of erven in the capital, this is done through the advertisement of the intention to

construct a three-story building on residential land in at least two newspapers for comments for a

minimum of two consecutive weeks. In addition, all affected properties need to be consulted in

person. These are generally direct neighbours, properties across the street, across a panhandle or

any other property, deemed to be potentially affected by the proposed building.

“The comments obtained are then considered in terms of the proposed building and the Local

Authority needs to balance the needs of the applicant to utilise his/her property against the

protection of the interest (privacy) of neighbours. In this regard, the Local Authority could approve

the proposed building permit application in the case where no or no valid comments are submitted,

approve the application with conditions to amend the proposed structures in such a way as to

sufficiently protect the privacy of neighbouring properties, or disallow the application in the case

where the proposed structure is considered not suitable in its entirety,” she said.

The pressure on densification in urban settings in Namibia, as elsewhere in the world, is constantly

increasing, leading in general to diminished privacy and a denser urban form, bit it has to be done

with care.



Approval

Council approved the plans, on condition that Vugs close or remove all balconies facing Baumann’s

property to address the privacy issue, and that all windows facing both properties next to Vugs are

located higher up to a point of no less than 1.7 metres from the floor level on both the middle and

upper floor.

Baumann requested copies of the amended approved drawings for many months, which were not

forthcoming from either Vugs or the CoW.

In a letter dated 10 September 2021 from the president of the NIA, Herrmann Mueller, he

scrutinised the approved plans. “The drawings show that the original large windows and the balcony

are to be obscured by steel louvres to a height of 1.7m from floor level. It was confirmed that in the

CoW’s opinion that this conforms to the conditions.”

According to Baumann, this is not what council decided and that he is not satisfied with the

amendments.

However, Baumann’s application was dismissed on the basis that the matter is not urgent and that

the urgency was self-created. The court did not make any findings on the merits. As a result the case

has been removed from the roll.