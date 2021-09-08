Three tips for interior design novices

08 September 2021 | Life Style

Our environment plays a crucial role in our wellbeing. Living and working in a visually pleasant setting can boost one’s mood and even one’s productivity. Despite this, many are unable to piece together a cohesive look. This not only minimises the enjoyment of the space but could also potentially decrease the resale value of the home.
Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, explains that a home’s resale value is closely linked to the overall appeal of the home. “The better the home looks, the more appealing buyers will find it and, in turn, the more money they will be prepared to offer for it.”
To help any interior design novices increase the appeal of their homes, he provides the following tips:

• Start with big-ticket items first
When designing a space, it is advisable to pick out the key features in the room first and then tailor the rest of the furniture and décor around it. A good rule of thumb is to spend more of your time and budget on the pieces of furniture that will take up the most space in the room, as these will be the dominating features that can either make or break the space. For example, in the bedroom, this would be the bed and, in the lounge, this would be the couch. If you get these items right, you can get away with spending less time and effort on the smaller details.

• When in doubt, play it safe
Introducing bold features such as bright wall colours, quirky flooring, and intricate wallpaper could either look incredible or it could look horrendous. If you are just starting out in the world of interior design, then rather play it safe and stick to neutral shades on all the more permanent features, such flooring, light fixtures, and wall paint. It is far easier to work with a neutral ‘blank’ canvas than to find furniture and décor pieces that will match with other bold design choices.

• Pick a colour scheme & style
To create a cohesive look, make sure to pick out a colour scheme and design style before you start working on the space. Keep these in mind whenever you make any decisions around what will go into the room. If you don’t know where to start to figure this out, find examples of rooms that you like, either online or in magazines, and simply copy those colour schemes and styles to recreate the look in your own space.

If this seems too daunting, homeowners do not need to tackle this task on their own. There are plenty of professionals that could help, especially if the homeowners are hoping to sell. “Those who need help getting their home ready to sell should reach out to a real estate professional who can provide recommendations on how to stage the home for buyers. In some cases, the agent may also recommend that the homeowners get the home professionally staged before placing the home on the market. This will ensure maximum appeal and provide a better chance of securing a sale for full value,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Property: An asset, not an expense

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Life Style

Although property is classified as an asset, there is more to this than initially meets the eye.Assets are purchases that grow in value over time....

Are you ready to sell?

3 weeks ago - 13 August 2021 | Life Style

Just as buyers need to do their research before taking on homeownership, those who are considering placing their home on the market also need to...

Questions every seller should ask their estate agent

4 weeks ago - 11 August 2021 | Life Style

Selling property is one of the biggest financial transactions a person can make. Having the best possible service during these complicated transactions will ensure the...

Ways to renovate without losing character

1 month - 02 August 2021 | Life Style

For many, the history of a home is what makes it appealing.However, as charming as antique archways and brass finishes might be, rusty pipes and...

What you need to know about funeral policies

1 month - 29 July 2021 | Life Style

“The last thing you should worry about when grieving the loss of a loved one is reading the terms and conditions of your funeral policy...

How to avoid buyer’s remorse

1 month - 27 July 2021 | Life Style

Buying a home is a long-term financial commitment, yet many buyers make their decision to purchase a home based on only a few minutes spent...

Some growth in mortgage sales

1 month - 22 July 2021 | Life Style

“Housing markets across most advanced and emerging economies have remained buoyant, despite the marked slowdown in global economic activity,” says Frans Uusiku, FNB Market Research...

How much is your home worth?

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Life Style

Knowing how much the property is worth will equip homeowners with the knowledge to make well-informed plans for the future, regardless of whether the owner...

Things to avoid when selling your home

2 months ago - 29 June 2021 | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s...

Consider this before investing with friends

2 months ago - 25 June 2021 | Life Style

When unable to afford the purchase on one’s own, co-owning an investment property with friends or family can result in favourable returns. Yet, as with...

Latest News

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

4 hours ago | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

5 hours ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Muafangejo book launched

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

6 hours ago | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

6 hours ago | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Load More