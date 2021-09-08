Three tips for interior design novices

Living and working in a visually pleasant setting can boost one’s mood and even one’s productivity. Photo Pixabay

Our environment plays a crucial role in our wellbeing. Living and working in a visually pleasant setting can boost one’s mood and even one’s productivity. Despite this, many are unable to piece together a cohesive look. This not only minimises the enjoyment of the space but could also potentially decrease the resale value of the home.

Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, explains that a home’s resale value is closely linked to the overall appeal of the home. “The better the home looks, the more appealing buyers will find it and, in turn, the more money they will be prepared to offer for it.”

To help any interior design novices increase the appeal of their homes, he provides the following tips:



• Start with big-ticket items first

When designing a space, it is advisable to pick out the key features in the room first and then tailor the rest of the furniture and décor around it. A good rule of thumb is to spend more of your time and budget on the pieces of furniture that will take up the most space in the room, as these will be the dominating features that can either make or break the space. For example, in the bedroom, this would be the bed and, in the lounge, this would be the couch. If you get these items right, you can get away with spending less time and effort on the smaller details.



• When in doubt, play it safe

Introducing bold features such as bright wall colours, quirky flooring, and intricate wallpaper could either look incredible or it could look horrendous. If you are just starting out in the world of interior design, then rather play it safe and stick to neutral shades on all the more permanent features, such flooring, light fixtures, and wall paint. It is far easier to work with a neutral ‘blank’ canvas than to find furniture and décor pieces that will match with other bold design choices.



• Pick a colour scheme & style

To create a cohesive look, make sure to pick out a colour scheme and design style before you start working on the space. Keep these in mind whenever you make any decisions around what will go into the room. If you don’t know where to start to figure this out, find examples of rooms that you like, either online or in magazines, and simply copy those colour schemes and styles to recreate the look in your own space.



If this seems too daunting, homeowners do not need to tackle this task on their own. There are plenty of professionals that could help, especially if the homeowners are hoping to sell. “Those who need help getting their home ready to sell should reach out to a real estate professional who can provide recommendations on how to stage the home for buyers. In some cases, the agent may also recommend that the homeowners get the home professionally staged before placing the home on the market. This will ensure maximum appeal and provide a better chance of securing a sale for full value,” Goslett concludes.

