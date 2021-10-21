Three truths every first-time buyer needs to know

21 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is easy to feel disheartened by the whole process, but buyers should find some comfort in knowing that it is not an uncommon experience to feel somewhat out of your depth when dealing with these transactions.
“Purchasing property is a somewhat complicated matter, which is why several professions exist to help buyers make these things happen, including transferring attorneys, bond originators, and real estate agents (to name but a few related professions). First-time buyers should not allow themselves to feel overwhelmed by the process. Instead, they should find professionals who they can trust and lean on their guidance to help them navigate through the whole process,” recommends Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.
The trouble is that many first-time buyers feel intimidated by the process and tend not to ask as many questions as they ought to. To help buyers feel more confident as they head into this decision, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares a few truths of which every first-time buyer ought to be aware…

Truth #1: Nobody knows what they are doing when they buy their first home
It is easy to think that you must have skipped that lesson where the concepts of homeownership were taught at school – the truth is that these concepts aren’t really covered in any detail within the South African curriculum. Some might be more aware of these concepts than others simply because they were surrounded by conversations about real estate from a young age. But, the majority of buyers only learn about homeownership once they start looking to purchase. Luckily, there are so many good sources of information available online that it’s easy enough to pick up the basics from a quick Google search.

Truth #2: It is okay to ask questions
Buying a home is one of the most significant investments a person will make in their life, so it is entirely okay to ask as many questions as you need so that you understand what’s happening. Never be shy to ask a question, even if you think it might make you sound stupid. You need to make sure you are making the right decision, so speak up if something does not make sense to you.

Truth #3: You don’t need to do it alone
The first step here is to find a reliable real estate professional who you can trust and who can help guide you through the process. Through their wide network of clients and colleagues, real estate professionals can put you in touch with other professionals that can help you in the areas where you need a little extra assistance. Nobody expects you to be an expert when buying your first home, so never feel shy to ask for extra support and guidance.

