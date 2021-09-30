Tickled pink!

Pink October is upon us - a month to stand in solidarity with women’s health, create awareness on breast cancer and a time during which to place emphasis on educating the nation that breast cancer can be cured if detected early. The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) hosts Pink Day on the last Friday of October and invites the public to purchase pink items from the association to help raise funds in support of the women’s health clinics. Pictured here are Renay Coetzee (left) and Rolf Hansen showing the new pink masks that were specially designed for awareness campaign. In October, CAN will host community clinics every Thursday, screening for breast and cervical cancers. For more info, contact CAN at 061 237740 in Windhoek or 064 461271 in Swakopmund.