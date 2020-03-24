Time of change at BoN

24 March 2020 | Government

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is undergoing transitional arrangements after the appointment of the bank’s former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi (pictured), as minister of finance by President Hage Geingob on Sunday.
In a media statement, BoN’s deputy director of communications Kazembire Zemburuka said that during the transitional period the deputy governor, Ebson Uanguta, will perform executive responsibilities in conjunction with the bank’s board. “He will be supported by the senior management team. Stakeholders are reminded that there is a laid-down procedure for the appointment of a substantive governor,” Zemburuka said.
Shiimi is one of eight people appointed by President Hage Geingob as non-voting members of Parliament to the seventh Cabinet of the Republic of Namibia. – Nampa

