Together at last: Paula and Maya are home

23 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

A week that started with a formal bid to scrap the obsolete sodomy law and saw the landmark High Court hearing on recognising same-sex marriages, was bookended with the arrival of twins Paula and Maya Delgado-Lühl 70 days after their birth.
The trio of events notched crucial milestones for Namibia’s LGBTQ liberation struggle and was boosted by a call by the country’s First Lady Monica Geingos over the weekend to “scrap all obsolete laws and stop being homophobic”.
She was responding to multiple statements by Swapo Party Youth Wing members that LGBTQ citizens should not enjoy the same rights and freedoms as fellow citizens.

‘Overwhelming’
Shortly after landing on Friday, the twin’s father Phillip Lühl said it was an “overwhelming feeling, after more than two months of going through incredible hoops to just bring these two girls into the country”.
He said it was important for the country to reflect on what “it means when a state so viciously tries to prevent two babies from being with their family. It simply doesn’t make any sense.”
He said the travel documents issued to get his daughters back where “exactly what we asked for three months ago”.
It was only with the help of their lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile and the activism that arose in support across Namibia, that it was possible to return home with their children, he added.
“What is sad, is that you have to fight this hard for such a basic thing. The majority of Namibians won’t have this sort of access to the law and justice that we had. I want to acknowledge we had the privilege to fight for our rights, but a lot of people don’t.”
Lühl said the right to be recognised as a family “should be a given. This shouldn’t be something you have to fight for in ways that are costly and emotionally stressful. We believe the fight is not over, and we will still have to stand together on so many aspects of discrimination that still prevail in this country.”
Guillermo Delgado, Lühl’s husband and co-father of the twins, agreed that the activism for LGBTQ rights in Namibia “has broken new ground” in the past months, in response to the family’s plight and government’s refusal to assist in bringing the twins home.
“The time is now. This is just the beginning. We have to see ourselves celebrate many more victories,” he said, to ensure “basic human rights” for all Namibians. We just want to be together and live a dignified life.”

First Lady speaks up
Meanwhile, homophobic statements by SPYL attracted the attention of Geingos, who over the past days clarified that many misunderstand LGBTQ related legislation and cases underway. “Homosexuality is not illegal in Namibia, therefore it can’t be made legal,” Geingos tweeted. She added that the sodomy law, which has not been enforced in decades “clashes with constitutional rights of privacy and dignity”.
Geingos underlined that the language used in official SPYL statements against LGBTQ Namibians was “dehumanising and oppressive. Calling fellow Namibians demonic subjects them to harm. Words can oppress, harm and diminish.”
In response to a tweet, she wrote: “You agree that the sodomy law serves no purpose other than to justify homophobia, but you’d like to keep it lest the LGBT+ community start pushing for more rights? That's not a ‘domino effect’; that’s a fatal misunderstanding of what it means to live in a constitutional order.”
The Equal Namibia organisation on Friday underlined that in 2014, the National Human Rights Action Plan for Namibia, identified the LGBTQ+ community as a “vulnerable group”.
The organisation has called on the Ombudsman to investigate the possible incitement of violence against the community by SPYL and called on government, including President Hage Geingob, Minister Doreen Sioka and others to publicly speak up on the SPYL’s homophobia.

‘Where they belong’
“Paula and Maya are home where they have always belonged.” Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe, Equal Namibia activist, said shortly after their plane touched down on Friday.
She stressed again that Namibian families should be defined by “love, not by patriarchal, homophobic family units”.
The twins’ arrival back home, while a welcome event, is not the end for the family’s struggle to live in Namibia.
The children remain stateless, including Yona, who has not been afforded citizenship by government, despite his father’s Namibian status.
Galilei Njembo, a close friend of the Lühl-Delgado family, on Friday said: “It should not have come to this.”
He highlighted that the amount of physical, emotional and financial strain the family underwent was understated, for rights that “should not be fought for. They are basic rights that should be in place from the get-go. The Namibian government is wrong for what they are doing.”
Omar van Reenen, equal rights activist on Friday said “today it feels good to be Namibian. Freedom fight we have won, but the fight continues. They might be home, but they are still stateless.”

