Tool support for CAN

Pupkewitz Megabuild and Marathon Tools have again teamed up to raise funds as they join the fight against cancer. This year, the two enterprises donated N$10 per product sold of its exclusive Marathon Tools range for the period 1 March until 30 November 2020 to the Cancer Association of Namibia in support of prostate cancer support. Silke Kuhn handed over N$23 700 raised by the campaign to CAN’s chief executive, Rolf Hansen. Photo Stefan Oosthuizen for CAN

