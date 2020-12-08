Tool support for CAN

08 December 2020 | Society

Pupkewitz Megabuild and Marathon Tools have again teamed up to raise funds as they join the fight against cancer. This year, the two enterprises donated N$10 per product sold of its exclusive Marathon Tools range for the period 1 March until 30 November 2020 to the Cancer Association of Namibia in support of prostate cancer support. Silke Kuhn handed over N$23 700 raised by the campaign to CAN’s chief executive, Rolf Hansen. Photo Stefan Oosthuizen for CAN

Similar News

 

Countrywide Christmas drive

2 days ago - 07 December 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group remains committed to its promise of being connectors of positive change and through their Christmas Drive Initiative aimed at helping different vulnerable...

Hitting balls for CAN

5 days ago - 04 December 2020 | Society

The first annual MyLife Movember Golf Day in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) was recently hosted at the Windhoek Golf Club, where...

Big donation for cancer

5 days ago - 04 December 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against cancer, with an annual donation of N$140 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia...

CAN says thank you

1 week ago - 30 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) officially wraps up its annual schedule this week. “Many important annual events and programmes could not take place this...

GEKA supports CHICA

2 weeks ago - 24 November 2020 | Society

GEKA Pharma recommitted its support against the fight on childhood cancer by donating N$150 000 towards the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients of...

Rough n Tough raises N$300K for CAN

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2020 | Society

The annual Rough n Tough Rally hosted by the Baard family in Swakopmund, came to a close on Saturday when the organisers handed over N$305...

Blood stocks at critical level

3 weeks ago - 18 November 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) urgently requires blood donations to improve critically low stock levels.NamBTS said that the blood donation ecosystem has been...

Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious...

Teeing off against prostate cancer

3 weeks ago - 12 November 2020 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims...

Concrete support for CAN

4 weeks ago - 09 November 2020 | Society

Suremix Walvis Bay and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) thank all clients who participated in the #thinkpink challenges throughout October, marking #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. Suremix donated...

