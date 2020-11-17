Top financial tips for young adults

17 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn Winkler

Although student debt can be significant, and the desire to take advantage of one's youth can lead to some reckless spending, the beginning of adulthood is a critical period to ensure a prosperous future for yourself. If you act wisely early on, you can reap a lot later on.
Here’s some advice for young professionals:
• Set your financial goals
The best way to maintain healthy finances is to set your short- and middle-term goals. This allows you to choose how to achieve them, for example, by saving an amount every week. This way, if you plan on buying a first home, for example, it will be easier than trying to find thousands of dollars at once. On the short term, you could also use this same strategy, for example, to take a trip to Europe.
• A budget is an excellent tool
To avoid falling into debt, a budget remains your biggest ally and, contrary to popular belief, it need not be constraining. It should reflect your needs and help you easily keep track of your income and expenses. Having a balanced budget can help you save money to achieve your financial goals.
• Anticipating expenses in adult life
Though you may have made a detailed budget, unexpected expenses often crop up. To get a good idea of the expenses involved in an event such as moving into your first apartment, for example, a good strategy is to ask someone who has already gone through this, or your financial adviser, what to expect. Another winning strategy is to set up a contingency fund for unexpected expenses, since they always crop up.
• Credit score – managing your financial reputation
A credit profile is a credit history, that is, a person's capacity to pay off their debt. In other words, a credit score is used to evaluate a person's reliability when money is lent to them. If you diligently pay off your debt, financial institutions will not hesitate to lend you more money in the future because they will be reassured as to your ability to pay them back. On the contrary, if you skip payments and interest builds up, they will be mistrustful and won't want to lend you all the money you need to achieve your plans.
It all comes down to this: By living according to your means today, when you still don't have any major financial responsibilities you are building good habits that will ensure your long-term financial health. Speak to FNB today to see how we can help you save and achieve your life goals.
Llewellyn Winkler is the FNB Portfolio Manager: Young Professionals.

Similar News

 

Teach your kids to manage money

1 week ago - 04 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenIn the digital age, parents cannot afford to neglect the crucial responsibility of teaching their kids about managing money. It’s a billboard...

Post-Covid-19 business success – defining the new normal

1 week ago - 03 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sam IkelaApart from the obvious impact of months of lockdown regulations on business turnover and profitability, one of the biggest challenges that faced...

Small savings can go a long way

2 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesYou don’t have to put away thousands to see the benefit of savings. In fact, starting small will not only give you...

Breast cancer: Early detection saves lives

2 weeks ago - 29 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marjolize ScholtzOctober is breast cancer awareness month and this year it is celebrated under the theme ‘Give Hope. Save Lives.”So far, 2020 has...

Get your mortgage approved like this!

3 weeks ago - 21 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidAttempting to purchase a house without a plan in place can be a challenging situation. As a first-time homebuyer, you will need...

In times of trouble, manage your money better

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Samuel LinyondiThe Bank of Namibia’s latest Economic Outlook expects the Namibian economy to fall into a deeper contraction during 2020, mainly due to...

Business: Create energy amongst your audience

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldDuring 2020, we adapted to digital-matter-of-fact at an exponential pace. The fireworks of newly launched online businesses and sales-platforms were cheered on...

Prioritise your mental health

1 month - 12 October 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marjolize ScholtzWith over 35 million posts tagged #selfcare on Instagram, it’s clear that we’re more aware than ever of the trend to take...

Card fraud on the increase

1 month - 17 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Riaan ViljoenDuring the lockdown, a whole new generation of users discovered the joys and convenience of online shopping.Worldwide, online debit or credit card...

Be our guest and be your own host

2 months ago - 15 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jurgen IsaacsWe sit behind our computer, tablets and other devices all day. Creating documents, doing projects, sending out quotes and all matter of...

Latest News

Regional council completes most water...

17th of November 09:19 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays. According to a...

Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

18 hours ago | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious...

Paint before you move in!

20 hours ago | Life Style

Every homebuyer wants to add their personal touch to their property and turn their new house into a home. A great way to do this...

Mayor Kahungu bids farewell

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe final Windhoek City Council meeting for the year took place last week and also marked the endof a 5-year term of...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around...

20 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Helping to feed the nation

20 hours ago | People

One of the women behind the beloved staple of households across Namibia, Talia von Maltzahn, Operations Manager at Namib Mills (a member of Team Namibia),...

Namibia included in international diabetes...

22 hours ago | Health

This past Saturday (14 November) marked World Diabetics Day and in an effort to increase awareness across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Merck Foundation...

New development planned south of...

1 day - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 13 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Load More