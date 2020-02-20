Top Namibian cosmetics at Vivaness

Local producers make their internationally

Some members of the NANCi delegation at Vivaness 2020. Namibian cosmetics products exhibited at Vivaness 2020.

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) sent a delegation of ten SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia at the Vivaness 2020 organic and natural cosmetics trade fair that took place in Nürnberg, Germany from 12 to 15 February.

Vivaness is the biggest and most important trade fair of its kind in the world.

NANCi, the network for local health and beauty industry, aims to develop and promote an inclusive, diversified, profitable and vibrant health and beauty industry in Namibia.

The NANCi delegation represented natural as well as organically certified health and beauty products; from refined natural oils from Marula, Ximenia, Kalahari Melon and Jojoba seeds, to health products like Devil’s Claw tea and food supplements, and cosmetic end-products made from Namibian ingredients including salt and charcoal powder from Namibia.



Making deals

All ten participating Namibian SMEs were able to cut deals during the trade fair. These deals are expected to increase Namibia’s footprint in the international market; bring home much need foreign exchange; and create direct as well as indirect jobs in especially rural communities of Namibia.

NANCi chairperson Stefanie Hümmer who was also part of the delegation with her company !Nara Namibia Natural Cosmetics, said that Vivaness is an absolutely inspiring trade fair. “Amazing! We were able to see our Namibian product offering in the context of the international health and beauty products’ market. I can proudly state, that Cosmetics Made in Namibia are competitive in the global market. But to continue being in demand, we need to be diligent and follow international trends with vigilance.”

She said that the time to present African products in the international market has come. “The global market moves away from simply labelling our products under ‘Fair Trade’ and recognises African products under ‘Real Trade’. Meeting our buyers – new and current – at the same level is refreshing and provides impetus to Cosmetics Made in Namibia to forge ahead in the global market.”

NANCi’s trip was made possible thanks to the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) “Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services” MITSMED. ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development

