Top Namibian cosmetics at Vivaness

Local producers make their internationally

20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) sent a delegation of ten SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia at the Vivaness 2020 organic and natural cosmetics trade fair that took place in Nürnberg, Germany from 12 to 15 February.
Vivaness is the biggest and most important trade fair of its kind in the world.
NANCi, the network for local health and beauty industry, aims to develop and promote an inclusive, diversified, profitable and vibrant health and beauty industry in Namibia.
The NANCi delegation represented natural as well as organically certified health and beauty products; from refined natural oils from Marula, Ximenia, Kalahari Melon and Jojoba seeds, to health products like Devil’s Claw tea and food supplements, and cosmetic end-products made from Namibian ingredients including salt and charcoal powder from Namibia.

Making deals
All ten participating Namibian SMEs were able to cut deals during the trade fair. These deals are expected to increase Namibia’s footprint in the international market; bring home much need foreign exchange; and create direct as well as indirect jobs in especially rural communities of Namibia.
NANCi chairperson Stefanie Hümmer who was also part of the delegation with her company !Nara Namibia Natural Cosmetics, said that Vivaness is an absolutely inspiring trade fair. “Amazing! We were able to see our Namibian product offering in the context of the international health and beauty products’ market. I can proudly state, that Cosmetics Made in Namibia are competitive in the global market. But to continue being in demand, we need to be diligent and follow international trends with vigilance.”
She said that the time to present African products in the international market has come. “The global market moves away from simply labelling our products under ‘Fair Trade’ and recognises African products under ‘Real Trade’. Meeting our buyers – new and current – at the same level is refreshing and provides impetus to Cosmetics Made in Namibia to forge ahead in the global market.”
NANCi’s trip was made possible thanks to the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) “Promotion of Business Advisory and Economic Transformation Services” MITSMED. ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development

Similar News

 

Groot bederf by die vismark

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Dis al ’n tradisie. Ek en my vriendin vier elke jaar Valentynsdag saam. Dan herdenk ons ons vriendskap wat al amper drie...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times:...

Africa's time to shine

4 days ago - 19 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel It’s here and it’s big! It’s the Rockstars awards, focusing on the most influential African personalities across the globe.According to Odile Gertze, one...

Harley, emancipated

4 days ago - 19 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Dumped by Joker, Harley finds that Gotham City is packed with newly emboldened enemies. Most significant of these is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), who, along...

Playwrights share inside info

1 week ago - 13 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre hosts the first edition of Theatre Talk of the year, on “Shaping the next generation of theatre-makers in Namibia” on Tuesday, 18...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 13 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times:...

Klipwerf kuier vir Droogtehulp

1 week ago - 13 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Vroeg volgende maand word daar groot makietie gehou, met twee geleenthede wat ten bate van Droogtehulp Namibië aangebied word.Op Saterdag 7 Maart word daar van...

Maklike keto by Krisjans

1 week ago - 12 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Dit is net voor 13:00 en die tekort aan parkeerplek is ’n aanduiding dat die middagete-uur aangebreek het. Ek maak myself gemaklik by...

Andeline takes a chance on love

1 week ago - 11 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Pageant winner Andeline Wieland is taking a chance to find Mr Right, vying for his attention on the newest season of The Bachelor...

Like fine red wine

1 week ago - 10 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

A quarter of a century after Bad Boys and 17 years after Bad Boys II, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Brunett (Martin Lawrence) are...

Latest News

Eduvision’s e-learning celebrates successes

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Education

Through the FirstRand Foundation, FNB joined stakeholders and partners to celebrate the success and the ongoing work of the Eduvision Project.The project shares expertise and...

Wicket cricket!

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20 on Thursday, where four teams made their draft picks for this year’s...

Millions for electrification

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

A lifetime for Delta

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | People

Windhoek’s Delta Primary School (DSW) is 50 years old today. To see what happens behind the scenes at, Evelyn Rosar of the Allgemeine Zeitung accompanied...

Lending a helping hand

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel It only takes one moment to see the need of a single person to completely change your outlook on life – making you...

Warm Hyundai i30N laat harte...

2 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDrie jaar ná die i30N in 2017 by die Frankfurt Motorskou sy buiging gemaak het, is dit begin Februarie ten einde laaste...

Top Namibian cosmetics at Vivaness

2 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) sent a delegation of ten SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia at the Vivaness 2020 organic...

Rugby trials for Barthés Trophy

2 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has called up 47 players for a training and trials camp in preparation for the 2020 edition of the U/20...

NUST receives big for careers...

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Business

FNB Namibia recently donated N$20 000 toward the NUST Career Starter Week (CSW) Workshop.The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and B360 Education Partnerships...

Load More