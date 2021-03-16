Top swimmers retain titles

16 March 2021 | Sports

For the past two consecutive years, Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis retained their Ludorum trophies after taking part in the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.
Representing Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Wantenaar recorded 3736 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) points while Dolphins’ Stergiadis logged 3576 FINA points. The achievement is Stergiadis’ fourth Senior Victrix Ludorum at the Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships.
Dolphins Swimming Club’s Oliver Durand also retained the Junior Victor Ludorum accolade, while Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club’s Jessica Humphrey won the Junior Victrix Ludorum.
At the meet, Dolphins Swimming Club finished top, followed by Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club in second and the Oranjemund Sand Sharks club in third.
Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen, congratulated the participants and wished the winners the best. “Swimming is about commitment and we understand the amount of time and hard work that the swimmers have to put in to compete at this top-level successfully.”

Tough competition
Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the 2021 Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships saw 144 swimmers from seven swimming clubs compete. They are Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club. The swimmers battled it out in 84 events.
NASU's Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said: “We had a wonderful Nationals, and the mood on the pool deck was focused and relaxed. Swimmers and officials were all happy to be back and competing.”
McNamara added that it had been a long and hard road for swimmers due to the impact of Covid. “Our swimmers needed to maintain not only their physical peak but also their mental acumen and they have done so with humility.”
The next Bank Windhoek gala is the Aqua pentathlon taking place on Saturday, 3 April 2021, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Similar News

 

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

20 hours ago | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Arrows fly at St George’s

21 hours ago | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

AN Grand Prix this weekend

3 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.The Grand Prix – the first event organised by...

Around the globe in seven days

4 days ago - 11 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

Fistball on the cards this weekend

6 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners crowned

6 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Swimmers take to the water again

6 days ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

N$2 million boost for DSN

1 week ago - 08 March 2021 | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

CVA league kicks off

1 week ago - 08 March 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club...

Miller and Johannes win Nedbank XCM champions

1 week ago - 07 March 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.The...

Latest News

CoTA students protest against harassment

16th of March 11:39 | Crime

College of the Arts (CoTA) students in Katutura on Monday held a peaceful protest against alleged sexual harassment of female students by mechanics working at...

Attracting tenants in the current...

16th of March 10:48 | Life Style

The local rental market is suffering, reflecting negative growth for the first time in over eight years according to the PayProp Rental Index annual review...

NUST opens academic year

16th of March 10:24 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) officially opened its 2021 academic year under the theme ‘Envisioning higher education in a post-Covid era’ on...

Sport creates equality – and...

1 hour ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Jacobina Tangi UushonaThe month of March is when we celebrate International Women’s Day. But frankly, getting one day in March is not enough...

Diamond PMR award for Letshego

1 hour ago | Banking

Letshego Bank Namibia received a Diamond PMR award as leading Micro Financial Service Provider in Namibia at a recent ceremony in Windhoek.The PMR Africa awards...

Law seeks to make it...

2 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] steep financial and emotional costs involved in obtaining a divorce in Namibia could be eased greatly if a proposed amended divorce bill...

Museum of local music sees...

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Museums Association of Namibia (MAN), the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Namibia and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) invites...

Community recycling initiative launched

18 hours ago | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

20 hours ago | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Load More