Top swimming at Oanob

Pointbreak Open Water takes place in full dam

The 13th Pointbreak Open Water Swim took place at Lake Oanob Resort last Sunday, with organisers saying the dam was a sight to behold, with water levels close to 100%.

More than 240 people entered this year’s event, with participants being able to choose from four distances, namely 2.1km, 700m, an arduous 5km swim and the last event of the day – the much anticipated Kids Fun Swim.

Event organisers OTB Sport said: “Open Water swimming has become one of the biggest growing sports, with competitions now happening all over the world. Usually the distances for open water swimming are 3km, 5km and 10km, but as we are early days with official open water swimming in Namibia, we still keep the distances available for grass roots swimmers. We have the 700m, 2.1 km and an official FINA 5km distance.

“The Pointbreak Open Water is an excellent testament to the popularity of open water swimming, with more than 250 Namibians entering, ranging from the youngest being 4 years old to the oldest of over 70 years. Entire families took part!”

Open water swimming is different to gala swimming as the conditions are much more uncertain. One has to continuously re-orient yourself towards the buoys, deal with people swimming against and even over you, and there is an advantage of drafting.

After partnering with Pointbreak for the past 13 years, the organisers are happy that Open Water swimming is now a robust sport in the Namibian sporting calendar.



Winners

• The 5km female swim was won by Heleni Stergiadis in 1:10:19 ahead of Michaela Ohm (1:27:28) and Cheryl Young (1:29:23).

• Paddy Murphy won the male 5km swim in 1:17:04, while Tyron Kotze was hot on his heels in 1:17:09 ahead of Phillipp Sonntag (1:27:40).

• The overall male 2.1km swim was won by Corné le Roux (28:15), followed by Arkell Wellman (28:17) and third Nico Esslinger (28:19). Nico also won the 15 and under age category.

• The overall female 2.1km swim was won by Tiana Esslinger in 29:19. Second was Vicky Botha in 29:24 and third Maya Stange in 31:34. Maya was also the winner of the 15 and under age category.

• Brave Magongo won the male 700m swim in 12:10, ahead of Robin Engelhard (13:43) and Lorenzo du Raan (13:52).

• The female 700m swim was won by Carissa Esslinger in 13:30, followed by Isabella Späth (14:12) and Maja Brinkmann (14:18).

Visit otbsport.com for the full results.

