Top tennis at junior tourney
11 March 2020 | Sports
For this event, four venues (DTS, SKW, NamPol and CTC) with 24 courts in total were used for 161 singles matches.
Highlights
• Boys U/10 dominated by Johan Theron who won five matches in a row to take gold;
• Girls U/12 was won by Ayanda Basson, who beat Karla Terblanche in the finals 6-1, 6-4;
• Boys U/12 delivered a few surprises, with Lian Kuhn losing in the semi-finals in a very tight match against Abraham Alemu 6/7, 7/5 and 10/2 to face Ruben Yssel in the final. Ruben took gold by beating Abraham 6/3, 6/4;
• In the boys U/14 category, Adam Diggle played against Oliver Leicher in the finals and got the better of him, by winning 6/3, 7/6 (7-1);
• Raica Coelho had a breeze in the girl's U/14 group by only giving up two games from four matches to win, while Sytisha Goagoses took second place;
• Girls U/16 was easily won by Hendrina Apollus in the round-robin;
• The boys U/16 had quite a few tough matches. Second seeded Daneel van der Walt lost to Johannes Swart in the quarter finals 6/4, 3/6, 10-3, while first seed George Louw had a tough match against Dian Calitz in the quarter finals, beating him 7/6, 3/6, 10/8. Louw ended up against Swart in the final, but stood his ground and took gold with 6/1, 6/2.
• The girls U/18 winner were determined between Lisa Yssel and Megan Lombard, however Yssel took gold in a nail-biting match with 1/6, 6/1, 6/2 victory.
The next National Tournament is the T03 Sanlam NTA Junior Tournament taking place in Windhoek on 3 and 4 April. Direct inquiries can be made to [email protected]