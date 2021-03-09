Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners crowned

09 March 2021 | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at the end of the year, took place over the weekend, with 83 players from u/10 to u/18 boys and girls participating in 165 matches played on 22 courts over two days.
In the u/18 boy’s division, six players entered and group matches were ranked fairly well. First seeded Daniel Jauss made it through to the semi-finals where he beat Dian Calitz with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Second seeded George Louw had an uphill battle in the semi-final against Sarel Janse van Rensburg, but managed to win 6-2, 4-6 and 10-8.
The final between the two top picks went head-to-head, with both players shining in the first two sets, playing long rallies and entertaining spectators with their quick serves, fast play and good fore- and backhand shots. In the 3rd set, however, things went belly-up for Jauss and he made unnecessary mistakes. Louw saw this opportunity and broke Jauss' serve twice.
Jauss was able to keep his serve for the last time by making the score 5-1 after which Louw served for the tournament and finished top. The final score was 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7) and 6-1 for Louw.

Leading ladies
The girl’s u/14 division was a draw card at the tournament again, with 21 players participating.
The previous u/14 winner, Hayley Kidd, went looking for stronger competition among the u/16 girls and finished 3rd. Joanivia Bezuidenhoudt, who was eliminated by Kidd in the semi-finals in the previous CAT u/14 tournament, seized the opportunity by eliminating all opposition on the way to the final. She won against Riamarie Viasie in the semi-final 6-1, 7-5 and in the final against Odycia Karaerua (6-0, 6-0).
Zoe Bronkhorst finished third.
The girl’s u/18 category had four entries with Lisa Yssel finishing on top against Raica Coelho (3rd place), winning 6-3, 6-2, and Elze Stears (2nd place) to win 6-2, 6-0.
The boy’s u/16 division produced some surprises by the unranked 12-year-old Ruben Yssel who first beat 4th seeded Albertus Brinkman 6-2, 6-2 and Stephan Koen (2nd seeded) 6-1, 6-4. Yssel faced Ruben Nel who was seeded 3rd in the final, with the latter not facing up against Yssel's relentless play. The final score was 6-2, 6-0.
The u/16 girls all participated in one round-robin group: Larushka Kruger was unbeaten in four games, followed by Dominique Theron.
In the boy’s u/12 group, all four ranked players found themselves in the semi-finals. Johan Theron beat Markus van Heerden 6-4, 6-0 while Luan Brand beat Samuel Lagvardi 6-4, 6-3. In the final, Johan Theron took gold by winning against Juan Brand 6-4, 6-0.
In the girl’s u/10 competition, Emma Brinkman walked away with top honours by beating Liha Tromp 8-4 to win. Janah King had to settle with third spot.
Two newcomers took the silver and bronze medals in the boy’s u/10 group: Tadiwa Mombeyarara beat Breyton Bezuidenhoudt 8-0.
The organisers say a big thank you to all the officers for their long hours on the job as well as the support of the parents without whom a successful tournament would not have been possible.
The next T04 Sanlam NTA Junior Tournament takes place on 9 and 10 April.

Similar News

 

Fistball on the cards this weekend

9th of March 14:36 | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Swimmers take to the water again

9th of March 13:53 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

N$2 million boost for DSN

20 hours ago | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

CVA league kicks off

1 day - 08 March 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club...

Miller and Johannes win Nedbank XCM champions

1 day - 07 March 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller and Carmen Johannes were crowned Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Marathon (XCM) champions after impressive individual performances during the national championships on Saturday.The...

Cycle away on Saturday

3 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Shoozi wins first round in Autism Series

5 days ago - 04 March 2021 | Sports

The first tournament in Nedbank for Autism Series 2021 took place at the Omeya Golf Club recently, with excited spectators who got to witness golf...

NASP ranking shoot done and dusted

6 days ago - 03 March 2021 | Sports

The second National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was hosted at Vegkop (Windhoek High School) last weekend.This was a...

Yssel and Kidd win u.14 CAT tourney

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia this weekend hosted the u/14 Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) tournament, with 22 girls and 15 boys participating.The Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) is...

Lukas boxes up a storm

1 week ago - 28 February 2021 | Sports

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas became the first Namibian professional boxer to win a fight in Mexico when he defeated Mario Antonio Macias in Cancun, Mexico...

Latest News

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners...

9th of March 14:10 | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Swimmers take to the water...

9th of March 13:53 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

Going green this Commonwealth Day

41 minutes ago | Environment

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.Katjavivi said this...

Challenges hamper another housing initiative

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelLimited funds and the cancellations by beneficiaries are only some the challenges the City of Windhoek (CoW) is facing to complete another...

Sanitation for the nation

4 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWith sanitation being a problem in large parts of the country, one company has found a way to make toilets more accessible,...

Your boutique events and conference...

4 hours ago | Business

The Hartlief Rooftop is at your service, plating up hearty favourites such as mouth-watering oxtail, Eisbein, schnitzel, juicy steaks – and so much more!In addition...

N$2 million boost for DSN

20 hours ago | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

Southern hyenas ‘don't overexploit any...

1 day - 08 March 2021 | Environment

Conservation is a priority at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation – not just to provide evidence-based, scientific data but to heighten educational values when working...

CVA league kicks off

1 day - 08 March 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club...

Load More