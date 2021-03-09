Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners crowned

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at the end of the year, took place over the weekend, with 83 players from u/10 to u/18 boys and girls participating in 165 matches played on 22 courts over two days.

In the u/18 boy’s division, six players entered and group matches were ranked fairly well. First seeded Daniel Jauss made it through to the semi-finals where he beat Dian Calitz with a score of 6-4, 6-3. Second seeded George Louw had an uphill battle in the semi-final against Sarel Janse van Rensburg, but managed to win 6-2, 4-6 and 10-8.

The final between the two top picks went head-to-head, with both players shining in the first two sets, playing long rallies and entertaining spectators with their quick serves, fast play and good fore- and backhand shots. In the 3rd set, however, things went belly-up for Jauss and he made unnecessary mistakes. Louw saw this opportunity and broke Jauss' serve twice.

Jauss was able to keep his serve for the last time by making the score 5-1 after which Louw served for the tournament and finished top. The final score was 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7) and 6-1 for Louw.



Leading ladies

The girl’s u/14 division was a draw card at the tournament again, with 21 players participating.

The previous u/14 winner, Hayley Kidd, went looking for stronger competition among the u/16 girls and finished 3rd. Joanivia Bezuidenhoudt, who was eliminated by Kidd in the semi-finals in the previous CAT u/14 tournament, seized the opportunity by eliminating all opposition on the way to the final. She won against Riamarie Viasie in the semi-final 6-1, 7-5 and in the final against Odycia Karaerua (6-0, 6-0).

Zoe Bronkhorst finished third.

The girl’s u/18 category had four entries with Lisa Yssel finishing on top against Raica Coelho (3rd place), winning 6-3, 6-2, and Elze Stears (2nd place) to win 6-2, 6-0.

The boy’s u/16 division produced some surprises by the unranked 12-year-old Ruben Yssel who first beat 4th seeded Albertus Brinkman 6-2, 6-2 and Stephan Koen (2nd seeded) 6-1, 6-4. Yssel faced Ruben Nel who was seeded 3rd in the final, with the latter not facing up against Yssel's relentless play. The final score was 6-2, 6-0.

The u/16 girls all participated in one round-robin group: Larushka Kruger was unbeaten in four games, followed by Dominique Theron.

In the boy’s u/12 group, all four ranked players found themselves in the semi-finals. Johan Theron beat Markus van Heerden 6-4, 6-0 while Luan Brand beat Samuel Lagvardi 6-4, 6-3. In the final, Johan Theron took gold by winning against Juan Brand 6-4, 6-0.

In the girl’s u/10 competition, Emma Brinkman walked away with top honours by beating Liha Tromp 8-4 to win. Janah King had to settle with third spot.

Two newcomers took the silver and bronze medals in the boy’s u/10 group: Tadiwa Mombeyarara beat Breyton Bezuidenhoudt 8-0.

The organisers say a big thank you to all the officers for their long hours on the job as well as the support of the parents without whom a successful tournament would not have been possible.

The next T04 Sanlam NTA Junior Tournament takes place on 9 and 10 April.

