Top Two soccer and netball this weekend

28 February 2020 | Sports

The Top Two football and netball tournament under the auspices of Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) takes place in the capital at Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums on Saturday.
The annual tournament has attracted 36 football teams and 23 netball teams.
According to NRSDF vice president Ngatuuane Hange the competition is the rural sports’ “champions league” and contributes to the development of sports in the country. “We produced many players from these competitions. Some premier league teams and second division teams get players from these tournaments as well.”
The federation set aside N$40 000 to host the event: N$13 000 for netball and N$27 000 for the football category.
The netball winners take home N$6 500, a trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will walk away with N$3 000 plus silver medals. Each losing semi-finalist receives N$1 750.
The winning team in the football category will pocket N$13 000, a trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will get N$ 7 000 and silver medals. The losing semi-finalists will each pocket N$3 500.
Hange urged teams to come early as per the time scheduled. “Teams must respect time. Football will start at 07:00 on Saturday at Sam Nujoma stadium, while netball will start at 10:00 on Sunday at Khomasdal Stadium. Only five premier league players will be used per team, since the elite league at a stand-still,” he said.
“This is meant to give opportunities to young players to flourish, expose [them] to playing at a high level [in order] to attract the attention of scouts as well,” Hange said.
Among others, there will be awards in netball and football categories for the most disciplined team as well as player, coach, goalkeeper and top goal scorer of the competition.
Aminuis-based Fire Eyes are the current champions of the football competition, while Eastern Swallows from Ondujamukundua will head into the tournament as defending champions in the netball event. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Workshop for school dance clubs

15 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Dance Sport Academy in partnership with the Dance Sport School League South Africa hosted the Dance Sport School League (DSSL) Namibia Dance Workshop...

Basketball coaches coached

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.Speaking the media...

Big bucks for hooking the big one

3 days ago - 27 February 2020 | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Nedbank and cycling – two peas in a pod

4 days ago - 26 February 2020 | Sports

The local cycling scene is abuzz this season, particularly with a few spots up for grabs for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Investment in sponsorship...

Boost for boxing’s Lukas

5 days ago - 25 February 2020 | Sports

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas received a full sponsorship from ROOMAIF ahead of his match against American boxer, Jesse Magdaleno, taking place on 14 March in...

Hardap track champs held in Reho

6 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

The Hardap Schools Sports Region (HSSR) hosted the Hardap Athletics Championships in Rehoboth at Dr Lemmer High School on Saturday, with athletes competing in track...

A decade of shooting hoops

6 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Celebrating 10 years of changing lives was the theme at the 10-year anniversary at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) held over the weekend.The celebration which...

Craven, Adrian win again

6 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Dan Craven and Vera Adrian were crowned national champions after winning the Nedbank Namibia National Road Cycling Championships on Sunday.The race saw riders cycling to...

Soccer's Nawaseb signs with Uzbek outfit

6 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Brave Warriors and Black Africa striker McCartney Nawaseb signed a two-year professional contract with Qizilqum Zarafshon Football Club, a team that plays in Uzbekistan’s top...

Latest News

Workshop for school dance clubs

15 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Dance Sport Academy in partnership with the Dance Sport School League South Africa hosted the Dance Sport School League (DSSL) Namibia Dance Workshop...

Old Location Cemetery closes for...

15 hours ago | Local News

During the Windhoek City Council’s second ordinary council meeting of the year last week, it was announced that the Old Location Cemetery has been closed...

Banks warn of increased fraud

15 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank has once again cautioned the public to be vigilant as incidents of vishing are becoming more prevalent, resulting in many clients losing their...

Bursaries, internships for top performers

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Education

Six students were awarded bursaries, while nine others were offered 3-month internship programmes by Sanlam Namibia.The six bursaries are in the fields of accounting, economics,...

CoW on cost-cutting drive

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Government

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action...

MTC wants to house homeless

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

Renault verras met bekostigbare Triber

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Motors

Durban • Dirk GallowitzDit bly effe van ’n goëlbal – dis nou daai aflewering wat jou só tref dat jy wonder waar het jy dit...

Top Two soccer and netball...

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

The Top Two football and netball tournament under the auspices of Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) takes place in the capital at Sam Nujoma...

Basketball coaches coached

2 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Load More