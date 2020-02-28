Top Two soccer and netball this weekend

Eastern Swallows from Okomumbonde pictured after they won the netball category of the Epukiro tournament held at the Okovimburu sports field last year. Photo Nampa/Contributed

The Top Two football and netball tournament under the auspices of Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) takes place in the capital at Sam Nujoma and Khomasdal stadiums on Saturday.

The annual tournament has attracted 36 football teams and 23 netball teams.

According to NRSDF vice president Ngatuuane Hange the competition is the rural sports’ “champions league” and contributes to the development of sports in the country. “We produced many players from these competitions. Some premier league teams and second division teams get players from these tournaments as well.”

The federation set aside N$40 000 to host the event: N$13 000 for netball and N$27 000 for the football category.

The netball winners take home N$6 500, a trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will walk away with N$3 000 plus silver medals. Each losing semi-finalist receives N$1 750.

The winning team in the football category will pocket N$13 000, a trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will get N$ 7 000 and silver medals. The losing semi-finalists will each pocket N$3 500.

Hange urged teams to come early as per the time scheduled. “Teams must respect time. Football will start at 07:00 on Saturday at Sam Nujoma stadium, while netball will start at 10:00 on Sunday at Khomasdal Stadium. Only five premier league players will be used per team, since the elite league at a stand-still,” he said.

“This is meant to give opportunities to young players to flourish, expose [them] to playing at a high level [in order] to attract the attention of scouts as well,” Hange said.

Among others, there will be awards in netball and football categories for the most disciplined team as well as player, coach, goalkeeper and top goal scorer of the competition.

Aminuis-based Fire Eyes are the current champions of the football competition, while Eastern Swallows from Ondujamukundua will head into the tournament as defending champions in the netball event. – Nampa

