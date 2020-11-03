Tough going at Tony Rust

03 November 2020 | Sports

The opening race of the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) last weekend, saw a number of cars experiencing light to severe damage after months of absence from the circuit.
The WMC stopped all its motorsport activities in April 2020, a week before their scheduled first race of the season, on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over the weekend the club hosted its circuit and karting races at the Tony Rust Race Track on the outskirts of the capital.
During the first race of the year Micheal Rust, Richie Slamet and Rian van Rensburg experienced serious damage to their vehicles while competing in their different categories.
Speaking to Nampa on Monday, WMC chairperson Richard Slamet said the event was tough on the cars but what matters most is that the drivers finally managed to compete amongst each other after a long layoff. “We had many accidents and damage to cars. I think the hot weather was not in our favour and the cars suffered a lot, but all in all it was good racing and good sportsmanship from all the riders as they looked out for one another,” he said.
He added that it was good to be back on the track and it would have been nicer if the accidents were few, but everything that transpired comes with the territory of motorsports.

Looking ahead
“The guys are excited to be back and that is more important. The next event will probably be in a month’s time but there are a number of cars that got damaged and we would now have to see how everyone reacts towards the hosting of the next race since there is a lot of fixing that will be done by them and it’s costly,” Slamet said.
The karting category saw Jadyn van Zyl finishing first in the Maxterino, while Jaydrique Rhodes and Mario Nevea came second and third respectively. In the Junior Max category Christiaan Liebenberg came first ahead of Justus Boutker and Michael Fourie in second and third. The Senior Max category was won by Ivan Vorster, while Athl Mankonkwana and Hein Kruger had to settle for second and third positions.
In the Circuit event Clubman’s Class F, Gareth Fourie finished first while in Class X, Devon Farmer and Rian van Rensburg completed the event in first and second place respectively.
In the Class A category, Richard Slamet took first spot while there was no one that was awarded in the Class B. In the Class D category Michael Strydom finished first and in the Class E category Clive Strydom came first and Matthew Strydom second. – Nampa

