Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

08 April 2020 | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are working around the clock to find solutions, said project coordinator at Africa Tourism Partners, Rejoice Chishamba.
In a media statement, Chishamba said the pandemic calls for entrepreneurs, start-ups, the youth and innovators across the globe to come up with disruptive solutions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on “people, prosperity and destinations”.
She urged all African travel and tourism stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity to stand up, be counted and ultimately be part of this journey. “Almost all Africa tourism institutions and destinations have launched a common, yet specific national and tailored campaigns to motivate and inspire all of us to look out for the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Chishamba added that the expected impact of Covid-19 is “enormous” and will depend on how long the pandemic lasts. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Hotels hit hard by corona worries

5 days ago - 03 April 2020 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] hotels and lodges have temporarily closed their doors due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country. However, others are still...

Return flights for German citizens in the pipeline

1 week ago - 27 March 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] German embassy in Namibia continues to support German citizens on their return journey. However, given the South African lockdown already in effect,...

No tax relief in sight

2 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] only is the tourism industry hoping for tax relief in the face of the mayhem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they feel...

Heritage sites closed for now

3 weeks ago - 18 March 2020 | Tourism

The ministry of education, arts and culture (MoEAC) announced the closure of all national heritage sites to curb the spread of COVID-19. This goes along...

‘Remain positive’ - Shifeta

3 weeks ago - 17 March 2020 | Tourism

Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta called on the tourism sector to remain optimistic despite the pinch felt due the Coronavirus (COVID-19).He said this...

NWR extends Independence discount

3 weeks ago - 16 March 2020 | Tourism

The World Health Organisation recently declared Coronavirus (Covid-19) a pandemic and Namibia recorded its first Coronavirus cases on 14 March 2020. On the same day...

Specials to celebrate independence

1 month - 24 February 2020 | Tourism

Not only does Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) celebrate coming of age this year, Namibia also celebrates three decades of independence. In this light, NWR announced...

Apply for your Schengen visa here

2 months ago - 29 January 2020 | Tourism

As from March this year, the German Embassy will outsource the application process for Schengen visas in Namibia to TLS Group SA with a Visa...

Pensioenarisse kuier in die Kaap

6 months ago - 03 October 2019 | Tourism

Pensioenarisse en volwassenes van regoog Namibië het vanaf 13 tot 20 September te lekker langs die Weskus van Suid-Afrika en Kaapstad gekuier.Die groep – die...

New hotel for the Bay

7 months ago - 25 August 2019 | Tourism

Walvis Bay • Leandrea Louw The Blue Whale Boutique Hotel, the epitome of luxury, recently opened its door along the millionaire's lane of Walvis...

Latest News

Donations for the most vulnerable

8th of April 14:31 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

1 hour ago | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

Tuition fees a must

2 hours ago | Education

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said...

Serious impact on NBFIs expected

3 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19...

Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

3 hours ago | Tourism

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are...

3D protective gear now being...

3 hours ago | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Domestic violence could spike under...

3 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

Kos in ’n japtrap: Maklike...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Dalk het jy nie genoeg brood gekoop voor hoktyd nie, of dalk is jy net nie lus vir die hele broodbakproses nie.Hierdie resep kom uit...

Non-profit asks for help

4 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] As with so many other Namibian businesses, the Covid-19 epidemic took the country by storm and one non-profit is facing permanent shut...

Load More