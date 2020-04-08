Tourism industry must ‘innovate’

Uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on the international travel and tourism industry, and global experts and governments are working around the clock to find solutions, said project coordinator at Africa Tourism Partners, Rejoice Chishamba.

In a media statement, Chishamba said the pandemic calls for entrepreneurs, start-ups, the youth and innovators across the globe to come up with disruptive solutions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on “people, prosperity and destinations”.

She urged all African travel and tourism stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity to stand up, be counted and ultimately be part of this journey. “Almost all Africa tourism institutions and destinations have launched a common, yet specific national and tailored campaigns to motivate and inspire all of us to look out for the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Chishamba added that the expected impact of Covid-19 is “enormous” and will depend on how long the pandemic lasts. – Nampa

