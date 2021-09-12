Traffic fines still up in the air

In December last year, the City of Windhoek said it grant amnesty to all drivers who have been issued with traffic fines or warrants of arrest. Photo Nampa

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for Windhoek motorists with outstanding traffic fines.

Asked about progress on the amnesty this week, mayor Job Amupanda said council is not happy at the slow pace at which council resolutions are being implemented and this includes the traffic amnesty implementation that has been stuck due to City Police not submitting the report of traffic offenders that needs to be discussed at the criminal justice forum with the Prosecutor General (PG).

During the annual Windhoek mayoral address in December last year, Amupanda announced that the City of Windhoek (CoW) would grant amnesty to all drivers who have been issued with traffic fines or warrants of arrest before 2 December 2020. This was to help vehicle owners, especially taxi drivers, who have been struggling to pay traffic fines due to various economic factors exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, nine months after the announcement was made, nothing has been done yet.

The mayor said council could do nothing without the City Police report, which must be used to motivate its request with the PG at the criminal justice forum. “Council took a resolution and it was decided that City Police must make a submission which is going to the Prosecutor General’s office. We are waiting for an update from City Police. We should have received that submission by now. I can disclose that councillors are not happy with the speed at which their resolutions are being executed, and we will follow up on that,” said Amupanda.

When contacted for comment on Thursday, City Police Chief Abraham Kanime said he does not see how he fits in the discussion of the report, but even if has the report, he cannot share it with the public because it’s only between him, the CoW chief executive and council. – Nampa



