Traffic fines still up in the air

12 September 2021 | Transport

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for Windhoek motorists with outstanding traffic fines.
Asked about progress on the amnesty this week, mayor Job Amupanda said council is not happy at the slow pace at which council resolutions are being implemented and this includes the traffic amnesty implementation that has been stuck due to City Police not submitting the report of traffic offenders that needs to be discussed at the criminal justice forum with the Prosecutor General (PG).
During the annual Windhoek mayoral address in December last year, Amupanda announced that the City of Windhoek (CoW) would grant amnesty to all drivers who have been issued with traffic fines or warrants of arrest before 2 December 2020. This was to help vehicle owners, especially taxi drivers, who have been struggling to pay traffic fines due to various economic factors exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, nine months after the announcement was made, nothing has been done yet.
The mayor said council could do nothing without the City Police report, which must be used to motivate its request with the PG at the criminal justice forum. “Council took a resolution and it was decided that City Police must make a submission which is going to the Prosecutor General’s office. We are waiting for an update from City Police. We should have received that submission by now. I can disclose that councillors are not happy with the speed at which their resolutions are being executed, and we will follow up on that,” said Amupanda.
When contacted for comment on Thursday, City Police Chief Abraham Kanime said he does not see how he fits in the discussion of the report, but even if has the report, he cannot share it with the public because it’s only between him, the CoW chief executive and council. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Major milestone for ride-hailing app

6 days ago - 07 September 2021 | Transport

By mid-August this year, ride-hailing app LEFA reached a major milestone by clocking up more than 100 000 successful trips. In fact, more than 120...

Fly north-east – quick, quick!

2 weeks ago - 25 August 2021 | Transport

FlyWestair launched its two new destinations - Rundu and Katima Mulilo - with inaugural flights for the media on Wednesday.Departing from Eros Airport in Windhoek,...

Write your learners in your home language

3 weeks ago - 22 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has introduced written learner licence tests in several local languages at NaTIS offices countrywide, with effect as from Monday, 23 August.In...

NaTIS resumes bookings, testing

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that all NaTIS offices countrywide will commence with bookings for Learner and Driving Licence Testing as from Monday (9 August...

Rundu, Katima – here comes Westair

1 month - 02 August 2021 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the launch of two new routes to north-eastern Namibia with the introduction of flights between their hub at Eros Airport in Windhoek and...

NaTIS extends limited services

1 month - 28 July 2021 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) has shared an update regarding operational measures at NaTIS offices/centres countrywide. According to RA’s manager of corporate communication, Hileni Fillemon, the...

Minibus drivers up in arms

1 month - 22 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] taxi operators that mainly serve the capital’s informal settlements, refused to provide further services yesterday.According to the secretary general of the Namibian...

Lufthansa changes flight frequencies

1 month - 16 July 2021 | Transport

Due to Namibia being classified as virus variant area by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lufthansa is changing the flight frequency and times between Frankfurt...

Much excitement over air giant bringing emergency supplies

2 months ago - 08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Nine trends to watch as aviation readies for post...

2 months ago - 06 July 2021 | Transport

The sudden halt imposed on the aviation industry by the Covid-19 crisis hit the sector hard. In April 2020, two-thirds of the global commercial aviation...

Latest News

Inmates squeezed into overcrowded cells

2 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Office of the Ombudsman 2020 annual report shows that many Namibian police stations are overcrowded and in bad shape. The report, released...

Agri advisory training a hit

4 hours ago | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted...

Searching for oil in a...

9 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has accepted the application from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), with the latter...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

19 hours ago | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Traffic fines still up in...

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Transport

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Travel local

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Tourism

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year...

Meet our T20 squad

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Sports

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination...

3 days ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Load More