Trainees driving innovation

Creating tech-smart NamPower

06 October 2020 | Education

Sem Mathews (22) and Juan Pete Compaan (22) are two 4th year Electrical General students at NamPower’s Vocational Training Centre who are using the passion they have for their trade to create a technologically-smart NamPower.
The two are at the forefront of research and development for the implementation of automated lighting for NamPower buildings.
The journey that sparked this company-wide lighting automation project began when both Mathews and Compaan took part in World Skills Namibia in April 2019, a national competition that allows technical institutions and individuals to test their skills proficiency against peers in the same trade.
“We first came to know of the World Skills Competition in 2018 when we were still Level 2 trainees. Our instructor, Mr Piet Viviers, told us about this competition where he had also attended as an Expert in Electrical Installation, which included KNX (Building Automation) and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC). He then told us that the normal electrical installation that we are trained to do at the Training Centre can actually be converted into an automated installation, and that's when our curiosity and intrigue for automation was born”.

Winners
A year later, and with the encouragement of Viviers, the duo participated in the World Skills 2019 competition under the category Electrical Installations. Mathews scooped the gold prize while Compaan received silver out of a number of competitors hailing from different Vocational Training Centres across Namibia. Their victory sent them to South Africa for an 18-week training in Building Automation.
The additional training they received produced an even greater love for building automation and inspired the duo to gain as much knowledge in the art, in anticipation of one day implementing company-wide automated lighting to help NamPower substantially decrease maintenance costs through energy saving, with KNX.
KNX uses infra-red sensors that detect body heat and would therefore automatically switch off lighting if there is no body heat detected, and on when body heat is detected. This technology is a secure way to ensure that lights in unoccupied offices are turned off, thus saving electricity and ultimately, millions of dollars yearly.
The duo underwent their first training in Basic KNX and PLC in October 2018 at P&T Technologies in South Africa. Mathews and Compaan were then sent to undergo an advanced training course in KNX in 2019, which made them the only two people in Southern Africa to complete and be qualified in Advanced KNX.

Head office automation
In support of her students, Mercy Situmbeko, Head: NamPower Vocational Training Centre & Education, Training and Development (ETD), approached NamPower’s Executive Management with a formal request to automate the NamPower Head Office Building and other NamPower buildings. The request was approved. However, due to budgetary constraints and other factors, the project is on hold for 2020 and is anticipated to kick off in 2021 starting with the NamPower Training Centre’s building.
Looking to the future, the ETD Section has put up panels for Mathews and Compaan to continue practicing, while teaching other trainees. ETD plans to further invest in the two and plans to train them to be KNX Accredited Trainers, enabling them to train and accredit other trainees and employees, rather than having to send them to the only South African institute accredited to train KNX accredited by KNX Belgium.
The NamPower Training Centre is also looking to expand its curriculum to include building automation and provide short courses in KNX to the public, as an income generating initiative for NamPower.
“To be honest, if it wasn’t for Piet and Mercy’s encouragement to be innovative and explore our passion, we would not have discovered the vastness and broadness of electricity. We are grateful for the opportunities provided for us at the NamPower Vocational Training Centre,” they said.

Similar News

 

Needy students to receive laptops, data

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Education

Higher education, technology and innovation minister Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi on launched the registration portal for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) data devices and...

Windhoek Gym launches online school

1 week ago - 30 September 2020 | Education

Windhoek Gymnasium announced that as from January next year, they will offer a flexible yet structured online school for grade 4 to 12 learners across...

UNICEF calls for the reopening of schools

1 week ago - 30 September 2020 | Education

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarAccording to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), safe school reopenings won’t only reduce escalating costs for all those involved, but also prevent...

DHPS hosts virtual Careers Day

1 week ago - 30 September 2020 | Education

What can I study where, which occupations are right for me and how exactly does vocational training work?Study and career guidance is becoming more important...

Going green for CP

1 week ago - 24 September 2020 | Education

Paint the world green for Cerebral Palsy (CP) Awareness on 6 October!As part of this day, Dagbreek Special School will be selling green ribbons at...

Promotion for Education’s Vries

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2020 | Education

The ministry of education, arts and culture announced the recent appointment of Gerard Vries as the new deputy executive director for lifelong learning, arts and...

Namibian story features in Expo 2020 Dubai storybook

3 weeks ago - 14 September 2020 | Education

As part of the World Expo 2020, each of the 196 participating countries submitted stories. Of these, stories from 24 countries – Namibia included –...

‘Kids should be in school’ – children’s advocate

4 weeks ago - 07 September 2020 | Education

The Children’s Advocate in the Office of the Ombudsman on Saturday expressed its support for the re-opening of schools for face-to-face teaching and learning.This follows...

Another smart partnership for NUST, UNAM

1 month - 02 September 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two...

‘Six children per teacher’ – gender ministry

1 month - 02 September 2020 | Education

The ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare urged kindergartens and early childhood development centres (ECDs) to stick to six children per teacher...

Latest News

Pay, or be cut off

3 hours ago | Government

The Windhoek municipality has announced that it is noticing an alarming and unsustainable increase of accounts in arrears. In this light, the City of Windhoek...

Trainees driving innovation

22 hours ago | Education

Sem Mathews (22) and Juan Pete Compaan (22) are two 4th year Electrical General students at NamPower’s Vocational Training Centre who are using the passion...

We, the Internet

23 hours ago | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management...

Needy students to receive laptops,...

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Education

Higher education, technology and innovation minister Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi on launched the registration portal for the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) data devices and...

Chef competition around the corner

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] you were still wondering if you have what it takes to be crowned the best in the kitchen, then don't miss the...

London Marathon done and dusted

1 day - 05 October 2020 | Sports

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of...

Smart-agri practices in the online...

1 day - 05 October 2020 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) and Namibian Organic Association (NOA) host a two-day...

CAN concert goes online

2 days ago - 05 October 2020 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia on Saturday hosted their first “Living Hope Online Music Extravaganza” that replaced the annual Hats and Roses gala breakfast for...

Load More