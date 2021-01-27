Training for NextGen ICT professionals

27 January 2021 | Education

Namibian ICT company Green Enterprise Solutions is hosting a two-week induction for 25 trainees from NUST, UNAM, Lingua College and IUM.
This induction and the ensuing training will build capacity amongst the selected students and give them real-world experience to enhance their theoretical knowledge.
Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) has created a fully-fledged programme that gives a ‘hands-on’ educational framework for interns and young Namibian professionals giving them experience in technical and administrative ICT programmes. These include software development, infrastructure technologies, networking and cyber security.

Reasoning
It has been found that many Namibian tertiary students have limited options when it comes to internship opportunities, even though it is an academic requirement during their final year of studies before obtaining their respective qualifications.
This is one of the reasons that over the past 10 years, Green has hosted a number of students from these for educational institutions. The duration of Green internships is between three and six months or longer, depending on the internship guide and requirements as well as performance of the interns.
At the week-long induction session this week, Green’s Managing Director Kehad Snydewel said that as a Namibian company, it is important to actively participate in this programme. Otherwise Namibia will not have local capable resources to contribute to the development of Namibia with bespoke ICT solutions and contribute to the further development of Namibia as a knowledge-based society.

Similar News

 

Different, but just as exciting!

29th of January 10:00 | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

New DAAD lecturer welcomed

3 days ago - 25 January 2021 | Education

The new lecturer of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in Namibia, Julia Gambadatoun, was welcomed by the Deputy Head of Mission of the German...

Go4Gold training programme kicks off

3 days ago - 25 January 2021 | Education

Despite trying times, Gondwana Collection Namibia is embarking on the third Go4Gold journey with twelve motivated and enthusiastic potential young leaders.This academy is structured around...

Big changes for schools needed

2 weeks ago - 12 January 2021 | Education

Windhoek• [email protected] sectors across the board experienced challenges last year, the education sector especially willneed a lot more resources to teach learners via online methods.According...

Here’s how to harvest your own honey

1 month - 11 December 2020 | Education

The Namibian Organic Association (NOA) presents their first 2-day bee-keeping course, led by experienced lecturer Dr Ortwin Aschenborn of Unam, on 19 and 20 December...

Agra support for Môreson

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Education

Agra recently donated N$20 000 to the Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired.The Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired, which caters for about...

Art and more at CIDS Centre

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Education

Excitement is running high at the Child Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) Centre in Suiderhof, where the young students are preparing for their annual art,...

Namibians studying in US increases dramatically

2 months ago - 23 November 2020 | Education

A total of 121 Namibian students are currently studying at US universities and colleges – an increase of over 80% in the last five years,...

New classrooms for Windhoek Autism Centre

2 months ago - 13 November 2020 | Education

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley inaugurated a new block consisting of two classrooms, two storerooms and four toilets for pre-primary...

DHPS Corona Fund supports school community

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Education

The corona pandemic has caused much chaos in the country, especially in economic terms. As a result, when the pandemic first hit Namibia, the Deutsche...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

29th of January 10:00 | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

29th of January 09:29 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

29th of January 09:00 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

29th of January 08:16 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

29th of January 08:01 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

21 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More