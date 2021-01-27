Training for NextGen ICT professionals

Students parting in the two-week induction. Photo contributed

Namibian ICT company Green Enterprise Solutions is hosting a two-week induction for 25 trainees from NUST, UNAM, Lingua College and IUM.

This induction and the ensuing training will build capacity amongst the selected students and give them real-world experience to enhance their theoretical knowledge.

Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) has created a fully-fledged programme that gives a ‘hands-on’ educational framework for interns and young Namibian professionals giving them experience in technical and administrative ICT programmes. These include software development, infrastructure technologies, networking and cyber security.



Reasoning

It has been found that many Namibian tertiary students have limited options when it comes to internship opportunities, even though it is an academic requirement during their final year of studies before obtaining their respective qualifications.

This is one of the reasons that over the past 10 years, Green has hosted a number of students from these for educational institutions. The duration of Green internships is between three and six months or longer, depending on the internship guide and requirements as well as performance of the interns.

At the week-long induction session this week, Green’s Managing Director Kehad Snydewel said that as a Namibian company, it is important to actively participate in this programme. Otherwise Namibia will not have local capable resources to contribute to the development of Namibia with bespoke ICT solutions and contribute to the further development of Namibia as a knowledge-based society.

