Training teachers

Boost for maths education

16 September 2021 | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school Mathematics teachers to qualify for the Certificate in Advanced Mathematics for Teachers (CAMT).
This is part of Old Mutual’s commitment to invest in initiatives that significantly improve the teaching and learning environment, focusing on improving the Grade 12 Maths results, with the introduction of the Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level in 2021 for public schools, countrywide.
According to Mauriza Fredericks, Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility Old Mutual: “Teachers have the ability to shape leaders of the future in the best way for society to build positive and inspired future generations, and therefore design the society we experience today and tomorrow. Combine that with a generation that has the ability to effectively build mental discipline, logical reasoning and mental rigor, critical thinking, and more. These are all qualities that are nurtured by Mathematics – and these are the qualities in a future fit Namibia.”
Old Mutual’s investment is channelled towards the development of Mathematics content (by the University of Namibia); teaching material, subsidised internet connectivity (by MTN Namibia) and prize giving for the top performing teachers at the completion of their studies.
While expressing her gratitude, MoE deputy executive director Edda Bohn said that with the introduction of AS levels, it has been the ministry’s commitment to assist and support Mathematics teachers to upgrade their skills and content knowledge in order to teach the subject with confidence.
“Visualising the spiral curriculum, the content of AS level builds on the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary evel in the same way as the former NSSC Higher level did. So, though senior secondary teachers went through their teacher training and acquired content knowledge at these levels as well as methodology of teaching, there is a significant up-scale of the learning content, of which many of them might not have been teaching before as part of Mathematics at Higher level, meaning that the Advanced Subsidiary level is benchmarked slightly above the content of the former higher level.”
She added that with the skilled human resource, namely the capacitated teachers, all learners have access to equitable inclusive quality education that qualifies them to pursue higher education.

Similar News

 

No means no!

2 days ago - 13 September 2021 | Education

The US government-funded DREAMS Program recently certified 23 young Namibian women as No-Means-No instructors to train adolescent girls in techniques to protect themselves against gender-based...

NUST hosts International Education Week - online

1 week ago - 06 September 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts two virtual International Education Week activities on 7 and 8 September 2021, namely a Student Representative...

UNAM sticks to online classes…

2 weeks ago - 31 August 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has decided to continue with online education despite complaints from some students that the e-learning system is flooded with technical...

ICT Training for 200 learners and unemployed youth

2 weeks ago - 31 August 2021 | Education

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the...

Africa needs to prioritise STEM-focused education

2 weeks ago - 31 August 2021 | Education

The New York Academy of Sciences estimates that sub-Saharan Africa requires 2.5 million more engineers to address the continent’s gravest development problems. In the past...

The basics of plant poisoning

2 weeks ago - 29 August 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaA significant number of livestock mortalities in many farming areas can be attributed to plant poisoning, as many farmers report symptoms that...

Elnatan wen Idioomstryd

1 month - 12 August 2021 | Education

Tweelingsusters Anri en Elsa Visser van die Privaatskool Elnatan het hul titel behou as Idioomstrydwenners.Die kompetisie word deur Bank Windhoek geborg en deur die Afrikaanse...

Award for pic of doctor boarding vessel

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Education

Medical doctor and final year resident under the Namibian Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) at the University of Namibia Dr Lahja Ipinge won a photo...

Astronomy – free and online

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Education

An introductory online course on astronomy and astrotourism is being offered online as from 24 August. The course has been developed by researchers at the...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian schools

1 month - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Latest News

Training teachers

16th of September 08:37 | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

‘Forklifting Failure’

16th of September 07:24 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldYou’re okay thinking about the unconventional ideas that could uplift society and norms to a higher standard? Do you like a challenge,...

Leopards in the city

7 hours ago | Local News

Following the sighting of a large, healthy leopard in Ludwigsdorf, then later drinking at Avis Dam Valley on Tuesday evening, chairperson of Greenspace Vera Freyer...

Sea freight livestock plans back...

9 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company’s plans to transport thousands of sheep via Namibia from South Africa for export by sea to the Middle East continues...

Another kapana cook-off round this...

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Covid: Here's the latest

13 hours ago | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

15 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

15 hours ago | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning...

16 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Load More