Training through NWR Hi

Some NWR Hi students at the Khorixas Rest camp training centre.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene region and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa region are now offering five Namibia Training Authority (NTA) registered national vocational certificates starting from Level 2 up until Level 3.

The two facilities that NTA registered and accredited for three years will be able to cater to the growing hospitality needs of Namibia as a prime tourist destination.

The registration with and accreditation by NTA is a culmination of various efforts by NWR to re-align its two establishments to be the official training facilities under the mother NWR brand but operated under Namibia Wildlife Resorts Hospitality Institute (NWR Hi).

NWR is now able to train and certify its employees and potential students for vocational qualifications in tourism. Equally, through the courses on offer, the area of service delivery within NWR will now be systematically addressed to ensure that going forth, the organisation is in a better position to serve its guests.

NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama is thrilled about this milestone that NWR has entered. “Throughout the years, NWR has observed the need to create an in-house training institution to mitigate the cost that we incur when we send our employees for training. The certification by NTA will provide our employees with the opportunity to upskill themselves, as well as Namibians with interest in the hospitality industry”.

The two training facilities under NWR Hi will begin by offering the following courses:

• National Vocational Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism (Accommodation Services and Food & Beverages Services) (Level 2);

• National Vocational Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism (Front Office Operations) (Level 3);

• National Vocational Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism (Housekeeping Operations) (Level 3);

• National Vocational Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism (Food and Beverage Operations) (Level 3); and

• National Vocational Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism (Core Commercial Cookery Skills) (Level 3).

The minimum number of trainees for these qualifications will be ten, and the maximum will be 20, and each of them will be offered on a full-time basis face-to-face.