Transform your winter body now

27 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
They say summer bodies are made in the winter. But, if you’re ready to transform your body now,
then don’t miss this exciting competition.
BodyTech Gym is offering a winter body transformation challenge, with prizes up for the grabs for
the person with the best body transformation. Entries for this challenge close on 31 May and the
challenge will run from 1 June to 30 September.
According to gym owner, Tiaan Loubser, they will take a before and after photo. All entries will
receive a water bottle and will be assigned a personal trainer. This competition is also open to non-
gym members, but non-members will be required to do one session a week in the BodyTech Gym at
an additional cost.
The cost to enter the competition is N$50 and entry forms are available at the gym, situated in the
Baines shopping centre in Pionierspark. For more information call 081 857 5611 or send an email to
[email protected]

