Transform your winter body now

Windhoek • [email protected] They say summer bodies are made in the winter. But, if you’re ready to transform your body now,then don’t miss this exciting competition.BodyTech Gym is offering a winter body transformation challenge, with prizes up for the grabs forthe person with the best body transformation. Entries for this challenge close on 31 May and thechallenge will run from 1 June to 30 September.According to gym owner, Tiaan Loubser, they will take a before and after photo. All entries willreceive a water bottle and will be assigned a personal trainer. This competition is also open to non-gym members, but non-members will be required to do one session a week in the BodyTech Gym atan additional cost.The cost to enter the competition is N$50 and entry forms are available at the gym, situated in theBaines shopping centre in Pionierspark. For more information call 081 857 5611 or send an email to