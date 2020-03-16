TransNamib bowls hosts fundraiser

Dawson Cup held

The youngest and oldest bowlers at the fundraiser on Saturday were Danelle van Wyk (8) and Eric Luff (87). Photo: contributed

The TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) held a fundraiser on Saturday, attracting players as young as 8 and as old as 87 years.

The games continued on Sunday, with the Dawson Cup taking place. Each bowling club affiliated to the Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) gets a turn to host an event to raise funds for their club.

The format of the competition this year was teams of triples, playing two games of 9 ends. In each game, players altered their positions in the team for three ends each, i.e. each player had a chance to play lead, second and skip. This made the games very interesting as players often found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

“To prove bowls is a sport for all, the oldest bowler was Eric Luff (87) and the youngest was Danelle van Wyk (8),” says public relations officer of the NBA, Jenny Gardiner.

The day was ultimately won by Poppie van den Heuvel, Ewald Vermeulen and Daphne Martin. In second place were Colin Peake, Quintin Butcher and Huipie van Wyk and third were Stefan van Wyk, Anjuleen Viljoen and Piet du Plooy.

On Sunday, TNBC played against Windhoek Bowling Club (WBC) for the Dawson Cup. This is a tradition going back to 1939, when the cup was donated by a Mr G H Dawson. It has been contested every year except during the war and shortly thereafter.

As far as is known, it is the oldest bowls trophy in Namibia. This year each club fielded a men’s, ladies’ and two mixed teams. TNBC won two of the games, lost one and drew one, thus retaining the Cup. As is always the case, the games were played in the true spirit of bowls, with friendly rivalry being the order of the day.

